Hansika Motwani joins Arakkal Gold and Diamonds as brand ambassador

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 5:11 PM

Arakkal Gold and Diamonds has announced the appointment of renowned actor Hansika Motwani as its esteemed brand ambassador. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Arakkal, blending elegance and expertise with the captivating charm of Motwani.

Arakkal Gold and Diamonds, known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and exquisite designs, has outlined ambitious growth strategies to expand its presence in key markets. With a rich legacy spanning years of excellence, the brand is poised to venture into the vibrant landscapes of UAE, India, and Malaysia.

The management of Arakkal Gold & Diamonds expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, emphasising Motwani's embodiment of grace, sophistication, and a global appeal that aligns seamlessly with Arakkal's values.

Arakkal Gold and Diamonds' strategic expansion plans include unveiling a stunning array of collections tailored to cater to the diverse tastes of the UAE, India, and Malaysia markets. The brand's innovative designs and unwavering commitment to unparalleled customer service are set to redefine the jewellery landscape in these regions.

With the brand soon opening outlets in Rolla Square and Safari Mall in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and with plans to venture into retail in India, this partnership signifies a union of elegance, craftsmanship, and a vision for global excellence, promising an exciting journey ahead for Arakkal Gold and Diamonds and its patrons.