Guy Last Recruitment Celebrates Industry Leadership with Streamlined Recruitment Process and Global Recognition

Guy Last Recruitment, a leader in international recruitment for the real estate sector, is proud to announce its recognition on the shortlist for the prestigious Alicia Bank Great British Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2024.









This recognition is one of the ways the company has impacted the industry, among other innovative solutions, including a newly introduced streamlined recruitment process for real estate firms in the UAE. The company maintains an unsurpassed standing in setting recruitment excellence with an expert team handling all phases from candidate sourcing through onboarding.

Its achievements to date include the gaining of major real estate clients like Huspy,Elysian, and Anarock (India's leading and amongst the largest real estate companies) in the first 30 days of its new RPO service. These partnerships highlight the effectiveness of Guy Last Recruitment's methods, designed to help clients scale their teams efficiently across Dubai and UAE. As part of its growth plan, the company aims to onboard an additional 30 to 40 organizations by the end of 2025.

Building on Industry Leadership

Founded in 2016 by Guy Last, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the Dubai real estate market, the company has consistently demonstrated leadership and innovation in international recruitment. This excellence was recently acknowledged through Guy Last's inclusion on the shortlist for the 2024 Alicia Bank Great British Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Recognised as the "Grammys" of entrepreneurship, the awards celebrate entrepreneurial passion and business impact, underscoring Guy Last Recruitment's position as a globally influential organisation.

Streamlined Recruitment for Growth

Guy Last Recruitment launched an RPO service specific to Dubai-based real estate companies. This service integrates a ready-made, fully trained and managed recruitment team into a real estate business, driven by data, targets and results.

This structured model allows real estate firms to focus on their core operations while benefiting from a team of recruitment experts who handle the complexities of talent acquisition.