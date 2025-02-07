Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai and Dr Bubbles Kandhari honoured with prestigious awards at the Dubai Quality Group Ceremony

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai and Dr Bubbles Kandhari, have been recognised with two prestigious accolades at the Dubai Quality Group Awards, held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports, and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline & Group.

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai received the UAE Innovation Award by the Dubai Quality Group, acknowledging the Gurudwara’s ongoing efforts in fostering innovation and promoting the spirit of tolerance within the UAE community. The award was presented during a grand ceremony, where Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, expressed his gratitude for this recognition.

"We are truly humbled to receive the UAE Innovation Award, which reinforces our commitment to serving the community and promoting harmony," said Surender Singh Kandhari.

Dr Bubbles Kandhari, an influential leader in the community, was also honoured with the Emirates Women Award 2024 by Dubai Quality Group for her outstanding contributions to social service. This recognition highlights her dedication to empowering others and promoting humanitarian work, especially within the Sikh community. "It is an immense honour to receive the Emirates Women Award, and I share this achievement with all the incredible people who have supported and inspired me along the way. The work we do at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara and through my other philanthropic endeavours is driven by love, service, and a shared belief in making a positive difference in the world," said Dr Bubbles Kandhari. The awards, presented in a ceremony attended by Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE; dignitaries and industry leaders, serve as a testament to the exceptional work of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai and Dr Bubbles Kandhari in promoting community welfare and contributing to the UAE's vision of tolerance and coexistence.

Both recipients have long been at the forefront of initiatives that bring people together and foster understanding, with Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai being a hub for interfaith dialogue and humanitarian action across the UAE.