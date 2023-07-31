Gulftainer UAE Terminals wins coveted RoSPA Gold Medal award

Amit Saraswat has an experience of over two decades in the healthcare, marketing, and technology sectors
Gulftainer Co. Ltd, a leading privately owned, independent port management and logistics company, UAE Terminals has announced that it has been honoured with the prestigious RoSPA Gold Medal award for its exceptional health and safety performance throughout the period from January 01, 2022, to December 31, 2022.
“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to each member of its workforce for their invaluable support in achieving this remarkable milestone. It is the collective commitment and relentless efforts of our employees that have made this recognition possible. As we move forward, Gulftainer UAE Terminals will proudly display the official RoSPA Gold Medal Award certificate as a symbol of our collective achievements and ongoing dedication to fostering a safe and secure work environment,” said Andrew Hoad, COO at Gulftainer.
The RoSPA Awards Adjudication Panel has formally recognised Gulftainer UAE Terminals for its unwavering commitment to maintaining secure workplaces and prioritising the safety and well-being of its employees throughout the year 2022.
Receiving the RoSPA Gold Medal Award for six consecutive years is a momentous achievement and a testament to Gulftainer UAE Terminals' consistent dedication to upholding excellence in health, safety, and well-being practices.
Amit Saraswat has an experience of over two decades in the healthcare, marketing, and technology sectors
Pariz aims to bring life-like experiences that will enable shopping, entertainment and commerce in the metaverse
Supported by Centrepoint, the talk delved into key aspects of product branding, the importance of showcasing not just features and benefits but also tapping into the emotional appeal of the product, among others
The event commenced with a dazzling display of talent, leaving the audience mesmerised by the incredible performances
By implementing robust security practices, website owners can safeguard sensitive information, maintain the integrity of their platforms, and protect their users' trust
Daaji’s approach offers a pathway to tap into the true self—a place of authenticity, compassion, and inner peace
Zalabia's Nagham Pro offers over 100 products under the 'Nagham Pro' brand
Mala Yachts aims to redefine corporate event hosting in the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf