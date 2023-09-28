Gulftainer explores new horizons for its US and Middle East Terminals during Breakbulk Americas 2023

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 4:50 PM

Gulftainer has concluded its participation in Breakbulk Americas 2023 that was held in Houston, USA between September 26-28. Gulftainer’s attendance this year’s edition aligns with the vision to elevate its position in end-to-end supply chain solutions and integrated trade connections globally.

It was an immense opportunity for Gulftainer’s senior delegation who consisted of Simon Aynsley, chief sales officer, Tim Haas, COO and Luke Richards, managing director of Canaveral Container Terminal operated by Gulftainer, to take part in engaging discussions with customers, prospects and partners about the latest innovative solutions being offered in containerised cargo, project cargo, PCC, bulk, liquid and reefer supply chain.

During the event, Gulftainer showcased its best-in-class solutions in port and terminal operations and third-party logistics activities worldwide, as well as exploring joint venture opportunities in Canaveral terminal on a recently expanded terminal footprint. “This is a priority for Gulftainer as it seeks to expand its footprint in the US," said Aynsley.