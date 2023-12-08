Gulfood Manufacturing highlights SNH Packing's sustainable packaging innovations

The team of Soft and Hygienic Paper Manufacturing (SNH Packing) at Gulfood Manufacturing 2023. — Supplied photo

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 7:49 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 7:50 PM

SNH Packing, a trailblazer in the food packaging sector, proudly showcased its cutting-edge sustainable packaging and customizable printing solutions at the highly esteemed Gulfood Manufacturing 2023.

With a robust catalog of over 2600+ products offering a comprehensive suite that meets the functional needs of diverse industries and businesses such as food and beverages, health sectors, retail, supermarkets, personal care, corporate, and many others.

Gulfood Manufacturing 2023, the apex of global food and beverage manufacturing events, provided SNH Packing with an exceptional platform to unveil its latest innovations. The brand's commitment to affordability, eco-friendliness, and sustainability resonated with event attendees, reinforcing SNH Packing's position as a leader in the sector.

SNH Packing showcased an impressive array of products, with a notable emphasis on environmental preservation through biodegradable packaging and wooden cutlery. It offers a diverse selection, from various tissue papers to bagasse packaging, It also effectively caters to a spectrum of client requirements.

Strengthening its position as a reliable one-stop provider, the hygiene product line adds another dimension to the comprehensive offerings in packaging and essential hygiene solutions. It also focuses on providing customised printing solutions so brands can maintain their identity without compromising on their packaging quality.

Operating seamlessly in the UAE and KSA, SNH Packing is a family-owned business operated by the Motiwala Brothers & Sons. The brand caters to multiple requirements including everyday items to bulk orders. With accessible retail outlets and a user-friendly website, it offers convenience for both in-person and online shopping. This multi-faceted approach positions them as a responsive, customer-centric, and comprehensive one-stop solution for varied packaging needs across the region.

SNH Packing is dedicated to its vision of progressively reducing plastic usage in the industry. Through a commitment to innovation, the company aims to develop hybrid solutions that not only minimise one-time-use plastics but also pave the way for sustainable alternatives. With a strategic and measured approach, SNH Packing has a vision to lead the industry toward a greener future, contributing to environmental consciousness one step at a time.

Motiwala Brothers from SNH Packing shared insights on the brand's participation, stating: "Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 served as a significant platform, allowing us to emphasize our steadfast commitment to global sustainable packaging practices. At SNH Packings, our vision is a global shift from plastic to eco-friendly products. We aim to lead this change and expand our influence to over 90 countries in the future. ”

“Commencing in the UAE, our growth has extended to KSA, strategically establishing production outlets to meet the surging demand. Our partnerships with renowned restaurant chains and businesses underscore our dedication to providing entirely customised solutions tailored to their distinct requirements. As part of our forward-looking initiatives, we are actively working towards transitioning our factories, warehouses, and offices to be solar-powered in the near future. This strategic move aligns with our commitment to making environmentally conscious choices and ensuring sustainable operations. We are also at the forefront of exploring the adoption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Powered Delivery Vehicles, eagerly anticipating their commercial availability to further enhance our eco-friendly practices.”

SNH Packing's impactful presence at Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 reflects its unwavering dedication to sustainable practices, setting new benchmarks for the industry.