Gulf Medical University’s Annual Global Day hosts the largest fusion of cultures, featuring 25 country pavilions

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 11:26 AM

Gulf Medical University (GMU), UAE’s premier medical institution, hosted its Annual Global Day celebration on March 8, lighting up the Al Jurf campus with colourful neon lights and welcoming everyone to join the fun. Students and staff gathered excitedly to enjoy various activities, food stalls, and entertainment. With participation from students representing 102 different countries, the event highlighted GMU's dedication to diversity and unity. Through the mediums of music, dance, and delectable cuisine from around the world, Global Day celebrates the myriad cultures that make up the university’s community.

Prof Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of GMU was the chief guest of GMU Global Day 2024. Accompanied by the vice chancellors and deans, the chancellor toured the exhibition where students had showcased the food and costumes, as well as other exhibits relevant to their culture and history. A total of 25 country pavilions displaying glimpses from the culture and heritage of various countries and serving traditional food were set up at the University ground.

More than 1,000 attendees, including students, staff, families, and friends of the University, congregated at the University grounds to partake in the lively Global Day celebrations. As part of the festivities, students from six colleges vied for the esteemed title of the ‘Best Stall.’ Judges, comprising three faculty members, evaluated the stalls based on their creativity, presentation, and adherence to the event's theme. The winners were chosen based on a comprehensive assessment, including online voting by the student community, taking into account the quality of their stall presentations and offerings — showcasing the diverse talents of the GMU community.

Commending the dedication of the students, Prof Hamdy expressed his appreciation for their efforts in making the annual Global Day a success. He highlighted the significance of the event in uniting GMU's students and staff, emphasising the university's commitment to embracing diversity through the theme of 'Unity in Diversity'. Prof Hamdy emphasised the importance of such initiatives in broadening students' horizons and preparing them for prosperous careers on the global stage.

The evening featured vibrant music and dance performances by students adorned in their traditional attire, delighting the audience with impressive displays of talent. Held annually, this event provides students with a platform to showcase the richness of their ethnicities and cultures while fostering mutual understanding and appreciation for one another's heritage.

With a global reputation for excellence and a diverse student body from over 102 countries, GMU offers a vibrant multicultural community. Accredited by the Commission of Academic Accreditation (CAA), UAE, GMU ensures adherence to rigorous standards and international competency frameworks. Moreover, its extensive network of teaching healthcare facilities provides students with invaluable hands-on training opportunities and enhances their career prospects.

For admissions, prospective students are encouraged to visit GMU's official website or contact the admissions office.