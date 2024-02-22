Gulf Medical University introduces new foundation and pathway to medicine programme

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 5:49 PM

Celebrating 25 years of operation in the UAE, Thumbay Group's Gulf Medical University is renowned for its academic excellence and global impact in health professions education. With 35 accredited programmes, including undergraduate, post-graduate and internships, across six colleges, it attracts a diverse student body of 96 nationalities, including a significant number of Indian medical aspirants. Notably, through exclusive programs like the University of London and Upper Austria International Foundation programme and the innovative Pathway to International Medicine programme showcase its approach to providing a comprehensive and globally-oriented education for aspiring healthcare professionals.

Programmes Tailored for Career Success

Some courses are a route for learners with a good academic record to enter the medical profession, whilst others are designed to widen access to the international state-of-the-art training. All are designed to better prepare international applicants for a full-time career in health professions industry.

International Foundation programmes are tailored for undergraduates aspiring to enter medicine and non-medicine fields. Lasting nine months to a year, these programmes address academic gaps, enhance learning skills, and ensure language proficiency, preparing students academically for their desired medicine programmes. The curriculum, which is degree-specific, includes wide range of science-related modules such as those in biology, chemistry, mathematics, statistics, and STEMM statistic, with successful completion allowing a seamless transition to the chosen undergraduate program in globally recognised premier education institutions. Admissions for the 2024 intake are currently open.

On the other hand, Gulf Medical University also offers a diverse range of educational pathways catering to aspiring healthcare professionals. The Pathway to International Medicine programme, a unique Twinning programme, involves three years of pre-clinical sciences study at Gulf Medical University in the UAE, followed by three years of medical and clinical study at selected international universities in Poland, Italy, Ghana, Malaysia, Egypt, the UK, and the Americas. Upon completion, students receive their medical graduation from their chosen foreign university, preparing them to become skilled and globally-minded healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the university provides a comprehensive array of Masters/Executive Masters/Graduate programme, including specialised fields such as Public Health in collaboration with the University of Arizona (US), Physical Therapy, Endodontics, Periodontics, Clinical Pharmacy, Drug Discovery and Development, Postgraduate PharmD, Healthcare Management and Economics, Health Professions Education, and Medical Laboratory and Medical Ultrasound.

Gulf Medical University, on the other hand, seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and informatics into its curriculum, recognising their pivotal roles in the future of healthcare. Through certificate courses offered by Thumbay Institute of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare in collaboration with MIT xPro, GMU ensures students are trained to analyse data, make informed decisions, and drive innovation in healthcare, preparing them for careers in a data-driven healthcare landscape.

For those seeking a Ph D programme, the university offers Doctor of Philosophy in Precision Medicine (PhD PM) too.