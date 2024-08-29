Gulf Car Club partners with InsuranceMarket.ae

Welcoming the new school year with a fresh identity
Recently, a select group of luxury car enthusiasts from the Gulf Car Club gathered at a stylish café in Dubai, where discussions centred around the bespoke services offered by InsuranceMarket.ae’s Private Clients Practice (PCP). This department is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals, providing customised insurance solutions that go beyond conventional offerings.
The event featured an impressive convoy of supercars, each proudly displaying the InsuranceMarket.ae logo on their windscreens. The convoy then embarked on a drive to Abu Dhabi for a staycation sponsored by InsuranceMarket.ae. This branding symbolised the deep understanding that InsuranceMarket.ae has of the luxury lifestyle and the need to protect high-value assets with precision and care.
Edward Elford and Jake O’Brien, Founders of the Gulf Car Club, expressed their satisfaction: “It’s refreshing to see an insurance provider like InsuranceMarket.ae actively engaging with our community. Their approach to addressing the specific needs of luxury car owners is exactly what our members appreciate.” This positive feedback reinforces InsuranceMarket.ae’s commitment to understanding and meeting the needs of the luxury car community.
Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, highlighted the importance of these tailored services, saying, “At InsuranceMarket.ae, we understand that high-net-worth clients face unique challenges. Our Private Clients Practice, led by seasoned experts like Moinuddin, is dedicated to offering personalised solutions that truly resonate with the lifestyle of our clients. Whether insuring a rare car collection or providing concierge services, we ensure our clients receive nothing less than excellence.” This commitment to excellence reassures potential clients of InsuranceMarket.ae’s dedication to providing the highest level of service.
As the event concluded, it was clear that InsuranceMarket.ae’s approach to high-net-worth client services is setting new standards in the industry, ensuring that their valued clients receive the highest care and attention.
