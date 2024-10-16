Growork: The groundbreaking SaaS platform set to revolutionise business connections in the UAE

Growork, one of the top 50 startups selected by Emaratipreneur for Expand North Star x GITEX 2024, is changing the way businesses in the UAE connect with potential clients. Catering to a broad range of service categories, Growork streamlines inquiries through a curated set of category-specific questions, ensuring that businesses receive relevant and high-quality leads. Customers fill out detailed forms that allow businesses to see exactly how curated the lead is, empowering them to respond quickly and effectively.

One of the platform’s standout features is its real-time lead system, where businesses can immediately access leads as soon as they are posted. This live connection between businesses and customers greatly enhances efficiency and helps companies stand out in a competitive market. Growork’s success is already evident, with over 100 businesses signing up based purely on word-of-mouth.

The app’s appeal lies in its ability to provide tailored, actionable leads that businesses can leverage to expand their reach across the UAE. The idea for Growork came from years of experience running Akwad, a leading IT company based in the UAE that specializes in building apps, websites, and SaaS products with the latest technology. Sajid Manzur, CEO of Akwad and Growork, noticed that businesses often struggled to sift through irrelevant or low-quality leads on other platforms. Drawing on Akwad’s expertise and understanding of the tech landscape, Manzur created Growork to address this gap in the market by providing businesses with highly curated leads that save time, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency. With the backing of Emaratipreneur and recognition at GITEX 2024, Growork is poised to become a leading player in connecting businesses with quality clients across the UAE.



