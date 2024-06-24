Groundbreaking partnership between Mastercard and Women Choice to create one million jobs for women across Middle East and Africa by 2030

From left: Nezha Alaoui, founder and CEO of Women Choice and Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president of market development for Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa EEMEA at Mastercard.

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 9:51 AM

Last year, the Global Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) unveiled a shocking finding: if women’s empowerment efforts worldwide continue at the current pace, it will take us 169 years to close the economic parity gender gap.

Luckily, government entities, NGOs and corporations across the globe are hard at work to slash this staggering number and amplify their positive impact through the power of partnerships. A prime example is a partnership between Mastercard and the international organisation Women Choice, led by Morocco-born social entrepreneur Nezha Alaoui, to establish the Social Innovation Incubator for Women’s Employment.

"Championing women is something I’ve always been very passionate about, and I’m in love with the idea of uplifting women who are driving progress in new, exciting ways,” says Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president of market development for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) at Mastercard. "Some people you meet leave an indelible mark on your life with their passion, dedication and willingness to build solutions that have real impact on people’s lives. For me, one such person is Nezha, who has made significant strides in advancing women’s personal and professional development."

Mastercard and Women Choice seek to create one million jobs for women across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region by 2030. In addition, they will provide 1,000 budding female social entrepreneurs with the training and resources to start their own businesses. The groundbreaking partnership is set to reshape the SME landscape in the region through initiatives like the 'ImpactHER' and 'EmpowerHER' programmes, launched with the aim of offering training and mentorship to 50,000 women.

“I was incredibly proud of the graduating cohort of our ImpactHER programme last year,” says Nezha Alaoui, founder and CEO of Women Choice. "Each of our alumni is a catalyst for social change, who will impact another thousand women. Together with Mastercard, we are revolutionising the world, one extraordinary woman at a time." Studies have shown that working mothers face higher levels of anxiety and depression, highlighting the urgent need for adapted workplace policies that prioritise well-being and work-life balance. In light of these findings, companies are urged to reevaluate their approach to supporting working mothers, who are trying to juggle career and family. In the region, government efforts to create better conditions for working mothers are already underway. The UAE has recently proposed a hybrid setup for mothers with young children, while Saudi Arabia has rolled out initiatives to expand childcare services and remote work options. "Bringing change and improving the situation of women in the workplace plays a crucial role in helping MEA economies grow and thrive,” says Alaoui. “Supporting working mothers is not just a matter of fairness but a strategic imperative." Ajmal added: "A woman should not have to choose between being a mother and having a career; we should have an environment where it is encouraged to do and be both. Through collaborative efforts and unwavering dedication, we can build a future where every woman has the opportunity to reach her full potential regardless of societal expectations or constraints."

Over the next six years, Mastercard and Women Choice will continue to deliver on their shared commitment to harnessing the untapped potential of women as catalysts of economic growth and social progress. With more efforts like theirs, it’s quite likely that we won’t need 169 years to achieve economic parity between genders after all.