Grand Stores hosts Zhiyun Middle East Summit 2023

By Staff Report Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 8:04 PM

Grand Stores – the single largest distributor-cum retailer of professional digital imaging products and electronic accessories in the UAE – recently hosted ‘Zhiyun Middle East Summit’.

The first-ever summit of its kind for Zhiyun in this region held at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai was attended by key industry leaders and served to be a state-of-the-art platform that showcased Zhiyun’s latest range of world-class innovative products.

The exclusive event attended by senior government officials, key industry leaders, regional retail partners, media representatives and distinguished personalities in the profession of content creation (videography and photography), highlighted the achievements of Zhiyun as a successful global brand in its domain and unveiled the latest range of world-class innovative products.

Featuring insightful keynote speeches by renowned content creators of the region, interactive networking sessions with industry decision makers, live streaming stations by media personalities and colourful entertainment performances, Zhiyun Middle East Summit created a unique opportunity to foster business partnerships, explore innovative solutions and chart the course of the brand’s futuristic growth within the UAE and neighbouring markets.

Through interactive live demonstrations and product previews, all the attendees were given the chance to experience first hand the power, prowess and potential of Zhiyun’s latest and greatest range of groundbreaking products.

“We are delighted to partner with Grand Stores and host this prestigious Middle East Summit, where we are joined by some of the brightest minds in the industry. By organising this Summit we could not only bring together our business partners, key opinion leaders and potential customers of this region under one roof, but also engage in meaningful discussions, share valuable insights and explore collaborative opportunities for future growth prospects,” said Alvin Wong, Regional Marketing Representative for Zhiyun.

“As a renowned company with 40+ successful years of excellence in the UAE’s professional imaging industry, we at Grand Stores have always strived to stay ahead of the market curve delivering the best brands, products and aftersales service to our customers. By collaborating our expertise and resources with Zhiyun and hosting this Middle East Summit, Grand Stores has yet again succeeded in empowering our customers by bringing in more value, reliability, innovation and satisfaction,” said Saeed Eliwat, Imaging Department Manager at Grand Stores in Dubai.

Presenting thought provoking insights on various aspects of content creation, introducing their cutting-edge product technologies and sharing the brand’s lustrous growth strategy in this market for the upcoming future, Zhiyun Middle East Summit could educate and enlighten all the attendees enabling them to adopt the right decision in choosing their studio and film-making accessories.

With a commitment to deliver groundbreaking solutions in the art and craft of film-making and content creation, Zhiyun has earned a reputation for excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction. In partnership with Grand Stores, the brand has achieved exponential growth within the UAE market over the recent years and has mutually agreed during the Summit to pursue for a set of “SMART” (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) goals, further cementing its leadership status in the industry.