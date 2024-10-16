GITEX 2024 shines a spotlight on AI-powered digital transformation in the Middle East

Vijay Jaswal, chief technology officer, APJ, ME&A, at IFS.

As GITEX Global 2024 gathers momentum, it’s clear that AI and digital transformation are no longer distant concepts for businesses in the Middle East. The region is undergoing a significant digital revolution, fueled by customer investments across verticals like finance, healthcare, education, and retail. With the UAE’s Vision 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the push for digital transformation is stronger than ever, and companies are leveraging key technologies to accelerate this shift.

AI, cloud migration, and data-driven strategies are transforming the region’s approach to business. As organisations invest in these key technologies, they are not just improving efficiency but are positioning themselves as pioneers in a future increasingly shaped by digital innovation.

Ranjith Kaippada, managing director at Cloud Box Technologies

"Businesses today understand the value of digital transformation in a way they didn’t before the pandemic,” says Ranjith Kaippada, managing director at Cloud Box Technologies. "We’re seeing a surge in demand for AI integration, cloud migration, and advanced cybersecurity solutions. The benefits are clear—greater efficiency, cost reduction, and the flexibility to operate on a global scale. Traditional IT infrastructures can’t keep up with this pace. Companies want seamless operations, improved customer experiences, and business continuity, which are all achievable through digital technologies."

Kaippada points out that finance, healthcare, and retail are leading this charge. "At Cloud Box Technologies, we’ve seen increased spending across these sectors. Our goal is to guide them in implementing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet their immediate needs but also future-proof their operations."

Tailored Solutions Across Industries

Burcak Soydan, managing executive for the Middle East at NTT DATA, echoes this sentiment, noting that while NTT DATA provides horizontal solutions for all industries, the focus on vertical-specific innovations is gaining ground. "In addition to our existing solutions, we’re doubling down on key sectors like financial services, energy and utilities, transportation, and healthcare. We are helping our clients transition to the future by offering bespoke digital solutions that address industry-specific challenges."

Soydan emphasises the transformative power of Generative AI (GenAI) in streamlining internal workflows and client engagements. “Internally, we use GenAI to automate repetitive tasks and accelerate knowledge sharing, which has dramatically improved our efficiency and delivery times. For our clients, GenAI has become a game-changer in generating business insights and automating complex processes.”

AI: A Catalyst for Change

One of the most prominent drivers of digital transformation is AI, and it’s becoming a catalyst for change across industries. “Emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain are central to modern sustainability efforts,” explains Vijay Jaswal, chief technology officer, APJ, ME&A, at IFS. "AI helps optimise energy consumption by managing and predicting energy needs in real time. IoT, on the other hand, is vital for monitoring and reducing waste by providing precise data on resource usage, and blockchain ensures transparency in supply chains."

According to Jaswal, these technologies foster data-driven decision-making, streamline operations, and promote eco-friendly practices, especially in sectors that are increasingly focused on sustainability. "The integration of these technologies allows businesses to grow without adding unnecessary energy consumption, which is key in today’s environmentally conscious world." Government-Led Initiatives Driving Transformation The Middle East’s governments are playing a significant role in pushing the digital agenda forward. Karthik Anandarao, chief technical evangelist at ManageEngine, highlights the importance of regional initiatives. "The UAE’s Vision 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 have been key in driving the digital transformation we are witnessing today. Organisations are not just investing in technology; they are aligning their digital strategies with these national goals." Anandarao adds that cloud adoption is at the forefront of this transformation. “More and more organisations are moving away from traditional on-prem IT solutions and adopting cloud-based models. This shift is allowing businesses to be more agile and responsive to market demands, and AI and machine learning (ML) are playing a critical role in this transition." The regional digital transformation journey continues, and companies are focusing on upskilling their workforce to handle emergent technologies like AI and ML. Anandarao states, "At ManageEngine, we’re committed to helping organisations not only adopt these technologies but also optimise their use. Data-driven decisions are becoming the backbone of corporate strategy, and we provide end-to-end IT management solutions that cater to this need." AI-Powered Sustainability As sustainability becomes a top priority for businesses globally, AI is playing an instrumental role in enabling eco-friendly practices. "AI optimises operations to reduce energy consumption and waste while enhancing efficiency," explains Jaswal. "This not only supports sustainability efforts but also boosts productivity, creating a win-win situation for companies."

At the heart of this transformation is a region-wide shift toward smarter, more sustainable business models, powered by AI and other cutting-edge technologies. As GITEX Global 2024 showcases these advancements, it's evident that the Middle East is at the forefront of the digital transformation era.