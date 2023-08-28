GIS Drones is expanding the range of aerial services in UAE and enhancing user experience with the new website launch

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 1:12 PM

Backed by a remarkable track record of excellence and innovation, GIS Drones is transforming industries across the MENA region by delivering unparalleled precision and efficiency through its state-of-the-art drone technologies.

Established in the year 2000, GIS Drones boasts an impressive legacy of over 9 years, during which their certified drone pilots have completed more than 700 projects, garnering immense trust and satisfaction from over 500 clients in the MENA region.

The company's commitment to excellence is underscored by its visionary Co-Founder & CEO, Mr. Mohamed Shawky, a seasoned professional with a master's degree in IT management. His strategic acumen has been pivotal in positioning GIS Drones as an industry leader in the region.

The scope of GIS Drones' services is expansive, encompassing a wide array of applications catering to various sectors. The company's drone inspection services cater to assets such as bridges, solar panel installations, building structures, and facades, bringing unparalleled efficiency and accuracy to otherwise hard-to-reach areas. The internal inspection capabilities of the drones enable thorough assessments of intricate spaces, which would be otherwise inaccessible through manual operations. Furthermore, GIS Drones offer construction site progress monitoring, power line inspections, cell tower assessments, wind turbine inspections, and more.

A standout feature of GIS Drones' offerings is its surveying services, which employ advanced drone surveys to collect data for aerial topography and mapping. Leveraging AI-enabled reporting systems, the company's aerial maps boast centimetre-level precision, empowering clients to make informed project decisions with unparalleled accuracy. The applications of this technology are far-reaching, including the construction industry, land surveying, real estate assessments, forestry and agricultural surveys, fire-fighting and rescue operations, and the oil and gas sector.

"Our mission is to redefine possibilities through advanced drone technologies", stated Mr Mohamed Shawky. "We are committed to delivering unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and innovation to our clients, and our cumulative experience of over 9 years is a testament to our dedication."

Drones cleaning services and 5G technologies

GIS Drones has consistently remained at the forefront of technology, continuously expanding its offerings. The company has recently introduced cutting-edge building cleaning services, employing high-tech drones equipped with pressure washing systems for efficient building facade cleaning operations. This initiative showcases GIS Drones' commitment to not only deliver innovative solutions but also address industry-specific challenges head-on.

Moreover, GIS Drones has embarked on the integration of 5G technology with its drone fleet, resulting in enhanced connectivity between the aerial devices and the operational base. This integration amplifies the efficiency and effectiveness of drone operations, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Launching a new smoother website

GIS Drones has unveiled a revamped website - www.gisdrones.com - that exemplifies a seamless and user-centric digital experience. The new platform showcases an elegant and intuitive design, rendering navigation effortless while providing swift access to a wide range of drone services they provide.

With a refined interface that harmoniously merges aesthetics and functionality, users can now effortlessly explore GIS Drones' cutting-edge technologies, gain in-depth knowledge about their drone solutions, and effortlessly engage with their offerings, all within a fluid and captivating online environment.

Dedication to innovation and future expansion plans

GIS Drones’s unwavering commitment to pioneering research and development stands as a testament to their dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation. As a leader in this field, they relentlessly pursue groundbreaking ideas that redefine the capabilities of drone technology. Their focus on cutting-edge advancements not only elevates industry standards but also empowers diverse sectors with transformative solutions. In line with their progressive vision, they are excited to announce their strategic expansion plans into the dynamic landscapes of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. These ventures mark a pivotal step towards fostering global partnerships, driving economic growth, and spearheading technological progress across the Middle East.