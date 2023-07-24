GG Benitez: Connecting Dubai investors to coastal California’s premier luxury market

Aiming to bridge the Dubai and coastal California luxury real estate markets, Arab-American entrepreneur and brand builder GG Benitez has launched GG Benitez International, a new business that unites her Middle Eastern roots with her passion for global real estate.

Benitez, a lifelong San Diego resident and founder of a world-renowned PR agency, first visited Dubai a year ago and was instantly enchanted by its cultural heritage, iconic architecture, opulent lifestyle, population diversity, and safety. As a business expert already on the pulse of luxury real estate in her coastal California locale, she was also intrigued by Dubai’s growing economy and business opportunities – especially in the record-breaking real estate market, one of its top-performing sectors.

Benitez immediately understood why Dubai investment properties are so attractive to US investors – and also the potential that coastal California posed to investors in Dubai. This has driven her to launch a new, highly specialised venture marketing and selling luxury real estate that links the Dubai and coastal California luxury markets together.

Much like Dubai, coastal California is one of the top markets for vacation homes and investment properties, and holds a steady value due to limited supply. Also similar to Dubai, it’s known for its upscale shopping and restaurants, safe neighbourhoods, top-notch schools, and proximity to beaches. Since Dubai’s climate can be uncomfortably hot at times, coastal California’s beautiful year-round climate is a huge draw for those seeking to invest in properties.

Comparable with Dubai, coastal California features posh neighbourhoods like Rancho Santa Fe (among the most expensive in the US), and exclusive waterfront communities with limited inventory, namely the desirable neighbourhoods of La Jolla, Carmel Valley, and Del Mar, where Bill Gates recently purchased a beach house. In fact, the beach on Coronado, the island that is home to the swanky Hotel del Coronado, consistently ranks in the top 10 beaches in the US.

In addition, Coastal California boasts a population as diverse as Dubai’s. San Diego in particular attracts a global population as one of the fastest-growing cities in the US that steadily maintains its value. It’s also home to some of the world’s most prestigious universities, an international airport, and is situated a mere two hours south of celebrity-studded Los Angeles.

Benitez sees all of these factors as enticing to Dubai-based investors who want to diversify their real estate portfolios. And, she is just as passionate about educating Americans on the incredible investment opportunities in Dubai. As a go-to real estate agent in California for GCC investors, she frequently holds seminars with Dubai’s prominent developers, international tax attorneys, and other experts to help US investors understand the value, ROI, and benefits of Dubai’s real estate market.

To support her new venture, Benitez has hung her real estate license with the prestigious San Diego firm Realty Executives Dillon, and she is also aligned with a powerful network of agencies, developers, and experts in Dubai. She is a certified international property specialist, the only international designation recognised by the National Association of Realtors. Her economics degree from UCSD and combined skills in real estate, sales, publicity, and entrepreneurship, paired with her Arab-American heritage and fluency in Arabic and English, all grant her an incomparable foothold in both markets.

As a business expert, Benitez has been featured in media including Inc.com, Forbes.com, and HLN’s Making It in America. Her humanitarian efforts have been covered by media including ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s The TODAY Show.

