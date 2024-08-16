Get the definitive Black Myth: Wukong experience on August 20 with full ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 3

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM

The time has finally come to embark on a thrilling journey through Chinese mythology in Black Myth: Wukong, releasing on August 20.

NVIDIA has helped elevate the graphics and technology of this anticipated action role-playing game to the highest level possible. With the best lighting, effects, and immersion from the power of Ray Tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 3, PC gamers can prepare to marvel at the immersive visuals and tackle challenging enemies at fast and responsive frame rates.

Full ray tracing is a demanding but highly accurate way to render light and its effect on a scene. With the power of GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and their AI Tensor/Ray Tracing Cores, Black Myth: Wukong has fully ray traced lighting, reflections, and shadows in Black Myth: Wukong, similar to real life.

Multi-bounce ray-traced indirect lighting allows natural coloured lighting to bounce up to two times throughout the game, creating more realistic indirect lighting and occlusion. Meanwhile, ray-traced particle effects make it possible to render reflections off attacks, explosions, and fire despite the significant technical challenge required.

Shadows and reflections are rich and responsive, helping them mirror how they normally behave. Finally, the caustics in the game simulate the real-life effect. This is when light rays are reflected and refracted by water, curved surfaces, and objects, creating unique light patterns on nearby surfaces, such as river beds.

Despite the processing power required to utilize the technology behind full ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS 3 allows gamers to play Black Myth: Wukong at max settings without any problems. Using GeForce RTX 4090, the world’s fastest gaming GPU, players can hit nearly 100 frames per second at 4K. Additionally, owners of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER can join the 4K fun, running at 74 and 66 frames per second, respectively. Players can confirm if their computer is ready for the release by visiting the Drivers tab of the NVIDIA app beta, GeForce Experience, or GeForce.com next week to download and install NVIDIA’s next Game Ready Driver. The Game Ready Drivers are finely tuned in collaboration with developers and extensively tested across thousands of hardware configurations for maximum performance and reliability. Gamers can now upgrade their PC thanks to NVIDIA’s new Black Myth: Wukong GeForce RTX 40 Series bundle. If users are away from home or do not have a modern PC or laptop, they can still experience Black Myth: Wukong with RTX technologies on GeForce NOW. With GeForce NOW Ultimate, players can experience Black Myth: Wukong with the same technologies when gaming on GeForce RTX 40 Series PCs or laptops, including DLSS 3 and full ray tracing.

Experience over 500 RTX games and apps with more coming up.