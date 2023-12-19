German Experts Car Maintenance leads the way in UAE with robot storekeeper

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 11:05 AM

German Experts Car Maintenance, a prominent automotive service centre, has embraced automation by hiring the first robot storekeeper in the UAE. This groundbreaking move reaffirms their commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the automotive industry.

The robotic storekeeper, aptly named AutoKeeper, has state-of-the-art technology to manage inventory and assist with parts and equipment delivery. This innovative addition enhances efficiency and reduces the margin of error, ensuring that customers receive the highest quality of service.

"We are thrilled to introduce AutoKeeper to our team, marking a significant leap in automotive service centre automation in the UAE," said Ibrahim Ezaldeen, the CEO of German Experts Car Maintenance. "This investment in cutting-edge technology demonstrates our dedication to offering top-tier service to our clients. AutoKeeper will be crucial in parts delivery management and enhancing overall operations."

German Experts Car Maintenance's innovative step has drawn widespread attention within the automotive service industry, positioning them as pioneers in automation. AutoKeeper is a testament to its commitment to harnessing technology to improve services and offer clients an unrivalled experience.

As automation continues to shape the future of the automotive service industry, German Experts in Car Maintenance are setting the standard by embracing cutting-edge solutions. Their introduction of AutoKeeper signifies a significant milestone in their journey to deliver top-notch service while redefining the industry's future.

