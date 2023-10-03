Generaltec offers affordable luxury home appliances to customers

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 3:22 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 3:26 PM

In recent months, in addition to the showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah (located in Industrial Area No. 6 and 4), Generaltec has inaugurated two new showrooms. These newly opened showrooms are situated in prominent locations in Ajman and Dubai.

The CEO of Green Square Group of Companies shared his thoughts with the media, emphasising Generaltec's mission to bring luxury to customers, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, can enjoy high-quality consumer electronics and home appliances at affordable prices.

Green Square Group of Companies offers consumer electronics and home appliance products under the brand name 'Generaltec'. The company serves clients in over 50 countries worldwide, including Pakistan. Their headquarters is situated in Sharjah, where they also operate a state-of-the-art service center for after-sales services. They now boast a total warehousing capacity of 125,000 sqft and have strategically positioned five showrooms across the UAE to meet the growing demands of their esteemed customers. The company is dedicated to delivering Generaltec products with the motto of 'affordable luxury', while maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality. Furthermore, their products are designed to significantly reduce utility bills for consumers, as all appliances are highly energy-efficient.

Currently, they have subsidiaries in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Yemen, Bahrain, and Pakistan. In 2020, they marked their 20th year in the business with a spectacular event at the Burj Khalifa.

"In line with our pledge, the addition of new branches in Ajman and Dubai serves as evidence of our dedication to providing the best possible service to our customers. With the incorporation of these two new branches, our esteemed customers can enjoy a seamless shopping experience, complete with free parking, fuel efficiency, and routes designed to bypass traffic congestion."