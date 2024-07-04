Fxview crowned ‘Best ECN/STP broker Africa’ at Fame Awards 2024

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 11:42 AM

Fxview, a multi-regulated forex and CFD brokerage owned by Finvasia Group, has been crowned 'Best ECN/STP Broker Africa' at the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency (Fame) Awards 2024, in recognition of its strong product offering in Africa, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the region.

The company received the award on May 22 at a special ceremony held during the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:24) at the Sandton Convention Centre, South Africa. The event featured prominent industry figures from across the African continent, who gathered together in celebration of excellence, innovation, and achievement.

This prestigious accolade highlights Fxview’s unwavering commitment to growth and expansion in Africa, while also recognising the hard work and dedication provided by its team. It also highlights the trading conditions offered by the broker including institutional grade spreads and high-quality execution.

A truly award-winning broker

In receiving this latest award, Fxview adds to its already impressive collection of accomplishments, demonstrating its consistent high performance in providing the best service possible to its many clients spanning multiple territories worldwide.

It builds on some of the recent successes achieved by the company, which include: 'Best Broker – MEA', 'Fastest Growing Broker', 'Best Global Broker', 'Best Multi-asset Broker Africa', and 'Best ECN/STP Broker MEA'.

Tajinder Virk, co-founder and CEO of Finvasia, said: "Winning the 'best ECN/STP Broker Africa' at the Fame Awards 2024 is the latest in a long line of achievements at Fxview.” "This award is a testament to all the efforts of our team who have worked so hard to ensure that Fxview continues to lead the way in Africa through delivering exceptional products to clients in the retail trading space." "It is a strong endorsement of trading environment, which offers a whole host of other advantages, including lightning-fast execution, razor-thin spreads, and deep liquidity on forex, stocks, indices, and commodities that empower clients to trade with confidence and precision." A bright future ahead

Looking ahead, Fxview remains dedicated to its mission of providing best-in-class services to traders across the globe. With a focus on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, Fxview sets new standards in the FX industry, ensuring that its traders always have access to exceptional trading conditions.