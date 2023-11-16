FVC gala dinner recognises outstanding channel partners and envisions the future of collaboration and cybersecurity solutions in key Middle Eastern markets

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 12:34 PM

FVC, a renowned regional distributor specialising in unified collaboration and cybersecurity solutions for the past 22 years, hosted a grand gala dinner on October 17, at the Conrad Hilton in Dubai. The event celebrated and acknowledged the exceptional efforts of their esteemed channel partners across key Middle Eastern markets.

The FVC gala dinner was a remarkable gathering of over 400 delegates, predominantly representing important markets like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt. The evening was hosted by K S Parag, managing director of FVC, and included an outstanding entertainment programme. The event's highlights featured keynote addresses from Annbritt Steen Andersen of Microsoft and Frederik Maris of ZOOM, exploring the future of collaboration and artificial intelligence in business.

The gala event concluded with an awards ceremony recognising outstanding achievements in unified collaboration and cybersecurity (UCC), audio-visual (AV), and artificial intelligence (AI). These accolades underscored the commitment and innovation displayed by FVC's channel partners in providing cutting-edge technology solutions to their clients.

Parag expressed his gratitude for the dedication of their channel partners and stated, "The success of FVC would not have been possible without the unwavering support and commitment of our channel partners. We look forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration as we embrace the future of technology together."

FVC, with 22 years of experience as a regional distributor, maintains offices in key locations such as Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, Cairo, Nairobi, and Casablanca. The company has consistently delivered cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses across the Middle East, establishing itself as a trusted partner in the technology distribution sector.