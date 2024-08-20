FundingPips secures ISO 27001 certification
FundingPips, a rapidly emerging leader in the prop evaluation services industry, has proudly achieved the ISO 27001:2022 certification, a prestigious accolade that highlights its dedication to robust information security and stringent quality standards. This milestone, accomplished in June 2024, represents a significant step forward in the company's ongoing mission to maintain and enhance its reputation as a trusted and innovative provider in the field.
Founded in August 2022 in the bustling business hub of Dubai, FundingPips has quickly carved out a niche in the competitive prop evaluation market. The company offers a unique and accessible platform where traders undergo meticulous assessments, and upon successful completion, are awarded coveted certifications. This process not only validates traders' skills but also empowers them with the credentials needed to advance in the highly competitive financial markets.
In addition to its certification services, FundingPips provides traders with advanced simulation accounts. These accounts are designed to offer a realistic trading environment, allowing participants to hone their skills and build confidence before entering live markets. This commitment to fostering trader development has been a cornerstone of FundingPips' rapid ascent in the industry.
The recent attainment of the ISO 27001:2022 certification underscores FundingPips' commitment to safeguarding information security. This certification, which sets the standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), ensures that the company's processes, policies, and practices meet international standards for protecting sensitive data. "We are extremely proud to have achieved the ISO 27001:2022 certification, along with our other ISO certifications this year. These accomplishments reflect our dedication to excellence and our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with the highest levels of service and security," said Khaled Ayesh, CEO at FundingPips. "As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain focused on maintaining our position as a trusted leader in the industry."
Adding to its achievements in 2024, FundingPips has also secured the ISO 22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) and the ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems (QMS). These additional certifications further demonstrate the company's relentless pursuit of operational excellence and its strategic vision to continuously elevate industry standards.
According to recent industry reports, the global prop trading market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2 per cent between 2023 and 2028. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for professional-grade trading platforms and evaluation services, making FundingPips' recent certifications and rapid expansion particularly timely. As traders seek reliable partners to help them navigate volatile markets, FundingPips' commitment to security, quality, and trader development positions the company as a key player in this expanding market.
Under the leadership of Ayesh, FundingPips has made significant strides in building a sustainable and future-focused business. Ayesh's vision for the company includes not only maintaining but also exceeding industry benchmarks, ensuring that FundingPips remains at the forefront of innovation and quality in the prop evaluation sector.
For more information, visit FundingPips.com.