Fuelling tomorrow’s businesses: Abu Dhabi’s investor summit ignites innovation

This November, Abu Dhabi is gearing up for a transformative event as the emirate hosts the international investor summit, a prestigious gathering of investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses. Organised by IVY Growth Associates and Mehta Wealth, this high-profile summit builds on the success of IVY’s renowned 21BY72 series and Mehta Wealth’s Global Investment Conference (GIC), both of which have established themselves as premier platforms for global entrepreneurship and investment.

The summit will attract over 500 global delegates, including limited partners, high net-worth individuals, and family offices, with representation across public markets, real estate, artificial intelligence, healthcare and sustainability sectors.

With a line-up of prominent speakers, including figures who have been influential in global markets, attendees can expect deep insights on the future of finance, government incentives, and disruptive innovations shaping the global economy. Building on the legacy of three successful seasons of 21BY72, which gathered 28,000+ attendees, 300+ venture capitalists, and 200+ speakers, the International Investor Summit promises to continue this trajectory by bringing thought leaders from around the world to the capital of the UAE.

Past speakers at 21BY72 include well-known personalities such as Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, and Anupam Mittal of Shark Tank India, alongside prominent figures like Sarthak Ahuja, Arjun Vaidya, Parul Gulati etc. This year’s summit will also feature some of these industry icons, who will share their insights with a global audience.