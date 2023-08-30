From pearls to skyscrapers: Navigating Kuwait's rich history and travel advisory

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM

Located on the northern edge of the Arabian Gulf, Kuwait's history is a compelling narrative of strategic significance, vibrant trade, and cultural interplay. From ancient settlements to a modern-day hub of commerce and diplomacy, the journey of Kuwait through time reveals a captivating tapestry of growth, resilience, and transformation.

Ancient origins and early settlements

Kuwait's story finds its roots in the annals of ancient history. Millennia ago, early settlements in the region served as crossroads for trade routes connecting Mesopotamia and the Indus Valley Civilisation. The land was home to diverse Arab tribes, notably the Bani Utbah, who would later become pivotal in shaping Kuwait's destiny.

The 18th century marked a turning point as Kuwait rose from obscurity to become a prominent trading powerhouse. Situated at the crossroads of maritime trade routes, the region's strategic location proved invaluable. Amidst this bustling trade, the Bani Utbah forged a ruling dynasty, the Al Sabah family, whose legacy endures as Kuwait's governing authority.

Thriving trade, pearl diving, and British patronage

Kuwait's maritime trade, pearl diving, and shipbuilding industries flourished, defining its economic and cultural landscape. The late 19th century saw Kuwait sign a pivotal treaty with the British, ushering in an era of British protection against external threats. This move solidified Kuwait's status as an autonomous sheikhdom.

The dawn of an oil era

The 20th century brought seismic shifts with the discovery of oil reserves in the 1930s. Kuwait's transformation into a modern, oil-dependent nation was underway. The newfound wealth propelled the country toward rapid modernisation, paving the way for investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Independence and the Gulf war

Kuwait's journey to independence reached its zenith in 1961 when it emerged from British protection. However, Kuwait's trajectory took a dramatic turn in 1990 when the Iraqi regime, led by Saddam Hussein, invaded the nation.

The Gulf War that followed witnessed an international coalition rallying to liberate Kuwait, leaving an indelible mark on its history.

The path to modernity and diplomacy

Post-liberation, Kuwait went on a path of rebuilding and diversification. The nation's commitment to progress is evident in its modern infrastructure, bustling economy, and thriving cultural scene.

A constitutional monarchy with an elected national assembly has fostered a stable political environment, and Kuwait's role in regional diplomacy and international organisations remains influential.

Planning a Trip to Kuwait

Visa Requirements

Citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, which include Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, typically do not require a visa to enter Kuwait.

Kuwait's eVisa system allows citizens of certain countries to obtain an eVisa online for tourism, business, or medical purposes. The eligibility list varies and may include countries like the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and many European countries.

Check if you are eligible and apply for your eVisa, which is a single-entry visa that allows a stay for 90 consecutive days in the country. If you are not from a GCC country or a country eligible for eVisa, you might need to apply for a traditional visa through a Kuwaiti embassy or consulate.

Budget for one week

Kuwait is relatively expensive compared to other Middle Eastern countries. A moderate budget for one week might include $800 to $1500, depending on your accommodation, dining preferences, and activities.

Best places to visit

Kuwait City

Explore the modern skyline, visit the Kuwait Towers, and explore the Souq Al Mubarakiya market.

Failaka Island

Experience Kuwait's history with archaeological sites and ruins from ancient civilisations.

The Avenues Mall

One of the largest malls in the Middle East, offering shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Grand Mosque

A stunning example of Islamic architecture and an important religious site.

Travel advice and facts

Bedouin Heritage

Kuwait's cultural roots are tied to Bedouin traditions, including hospitality and the arts.

Ramadan

If visiting during Ramadan, be respectful of local customs, such as fasting during daylight hours and refraining from eating, drinking, and smoking in public.

Dress Code

While Kuwait is relatively liberal compared to some neighbouring countries, it's advisable to dress modestly, especially in more conservative areas.

Currency

The currency is the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), one of the highest-valued currencies in the world.

Bilingualism

Arabic is the official language, but English is widely spoken, especially in urban areas.

Climate

Kuwait has a desert climate with scorching summers and mild winters. Be prepared for extreme temperatures.

Considerations

Kuwait's journey is a captivating narrative that continues to evolve, embracing the past while embracing the future. As Kuwait stands at the nexus of history and modernity, its story serves as an inspiration to all who seek to visit this beautiful country.

Remember to check for the latest travel advisories and updates before your trip, as circumstances and regulations can change. Respect local customs and laws to ensure a smooth and enjoyable visit to Kuwait.

Kuwait is worth visiting depending on your personal interests and what you hope to gain from your travel experience. If you're intrigued by a blend of history, culture, modernity, and unique desert landscapes, Kuwait could offer a rewarding and enlightening journey.

— Al Ruiz is a content strategist at Stop & Link.