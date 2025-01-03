Borders Bookstore at Mall of the Emirates hosted an extraordinary book signing event on January 2, 2025, featuring Lord Rami Ranger to celebrate the launch of the revised edition of his inspirational autobiography, From Nothing to Everything. The event was a remarkable success, drawing a large audience of readers, business enthusiasts, and admirers eager to meet the distinguished author.

Attendees had the rare opportunity to engage with Lord Rami Ranger in person and gain profound insights into his incredible journey—from his humble beginnings to building a £200 million business empire and becoming a member of the House of Lords. Lord Ranger captivated the audience with heartfelt anecdotes and reflections, sharing his story of resilience, determination, and triumph over adversity.

The revised edition of From Nothing to Everything offers readers an even deeper glimpse into Lord Ranger’s extraordinary experiences, weaving a powerful narrative of hope, hard work, and the pursuit of excellence. The event also featured a special address by Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, who expressed his admiration for Lord Ranger’s achievements: "It was an honour to attend such an inspiring event in the presence of Lord Rami Ranger. His life story exemplifies the power of dedication and resilience in building not only a successful business but a legacy that inspires future generations. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking motivation and a reminder that success is born of perseverance and hard work." Excitement filled the room as attendees received signed copies of From Nothing to Everything and had the chance to engage directly with Lord Ranger, discussing the book’s themes and life lessons. The event left an indelible mark on all present, celebrating the achievements and legacy of a truly remarkable individual.

This memorable event reaffirmed Borders Bookstore’s commitment to fostering a love for reading and connecting the community with inspiring literary figures. By hosting such unique and engaging experiences, the bookstore continues to bring literature to life and enrich the lives of its patrons.