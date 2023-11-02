From bellboy to real estate firm owner: Asem Al Helwani's inspiring journey

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 1:32 PM

Dubai-based real estate mogul Asem Al Helwani has become a prominent figure in the industry, but his path to success was far from easy. Proudly born in Syria, Asem faced hardship in his home country, which eventually led him to find a new home in Dubai.In a twist of fate, he found his calling in the hospitality sector before eventually transitioning to real estate.

After arriving in Dubai, Asem began working in the real estate industry, where he honed his skills in customer service and developed a keen eye for identifying and meeting clients' needs.

This experience laid the foundation for his future venture into starting his own real estate agency, ALH Properties.

He also succeeded in launching and lead three subdivisions in his firm; ALH properties which is the brokerage, ALH vacation homes which caters to property management and holiday homes, and ALH interiors for interior design services.

Driven by a burning desire to succeed driven by hardships he had to withstand during his early years in life, Asem established his own real estate agency, ALH Properties, which has since become a prominent name in the Dubai market.

With a focus on providing exceptional customer service and tailored property solutions, ALH Properties has gained a reputation for its professionalism and integrity.

Asem's success can be attributed to his unwavering determination, adaptability, and his ability to navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape. By staying up-to-date with market trends and leveraging technology, he has managed to stay ahead of the competition and consistently deliver outstanding results for his clients.

Today, Asem Al Helwani serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing that with hard work, resilience, and a passion for what you do, even the most challenging circumstances can be overcome. His story serves as a testament to the opportunities that Dubai offers and the potential for success in the real estate industry.