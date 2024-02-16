From Ayodhya to Dubai: T S Kalyanaraman reigns the golden empire

TS Kalayanaraman, chairman and managing director of Kalyan Jewellers, receiving the Golden Visa honour from ECH Digital CEO Iqbal Marconi in Dubai.

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 5:48 PM

T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director of Kalyan Jewelers, renowned as the world's fastest-growing retail jewellery chain, has been bestowed with the prestigious Golden Visa honour. The award ceremony took place at the Kempinski Boulevard Hotel in downtown Dubai, in the presence of his son, SeethaRam Trikkur, who serves as the executive director of Kalyan Jewelers International. The event was facilitated by ECH Digital, a leading multifaceted government service provider, with CEO Iqbal Marconi present to confer the award upon Kalyanaraman, recognising his outstanding contributions to both the industry and the community.

The Golden Visa honour serves as a testament to Kalyanaraman's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation within the jewellery sector. Under his stewardship, Kalyan Jewelers has attained remarkable milestones and set new standards of excellence in craftsmanship and customer service.

"We are thrilled to honour Kalyanaraman for his exceptional achievements and leadership in the jewellery industry," stated CEO Iqbal Marconi. "His vision and steadfast commitment have been instrumental in shaping Kalyan Jewelers into a globally renowned powerhouse celebrated for its quality, integrity, and customer-centric approach."

SeethaRam Trikkur KalyanaRaman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, receiving the UAE Golden Visa from ECH Digital CEO Iqbal Marconi at Kempinski Boulevard Hotel Dubai.

Expressing his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, Kalyanaraman remarked, "Receiving the Golden Visa honour is a deeply humbling experience. It underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to serving our customers with integrity and innovation. This accolade is a testament to the dedication of every member of the Kalyan Jewelers family who has contributed to our journey of success."

The Golden Visa honour symbolises distinction within the industry, honouring individuals who have showcased exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to advancing their respective fields. Kalyanaraman's receipt of this prestigious award further solidifies Kalyan Jewelers' position as a global leader in the jewellery industry.

With a network spanning over 250 branches worldwide and a presence in all states of India, Kalyan Jewelers has undeniably left a significant impact. Having Amitabh Bachchan as their brand ambassador and being associated with major Bollywood celebrities adds to their allure. It's notable that they're the world's fastest-growing jewellery retail chain, especially with their recent IPO.