Franklin Templeton shines light on remarkable women with latest campaign 'Women of Progress'

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 3:48 PM

Franklin Templeton has launched ‘Women of Progress’, a campaign showcasing inspirational women who have broken barriers, overcome challenges, and achieved remarkable success in their respective fields.

The campaign, which was developed together with Mashable Middle East, highlights the qualities of persistence, ambition, and innovation that these accomplished women in the UAE have demonstrated. It consists of four motivational episodes, each focusing on the story of an outstanding woman who is the symbol of advancement in her domain. Featuring women from different sectors like business and sports, these videos reveal the lasting influence these dynamos have exerted on their respective fields.

Latifa bin Haider, founder of Baytukum, works towards her dream of leaving a positive impact on society. Latifa’s vision extends beyond just financial success; she is dedicated to creating a supportive community for women, guiding them towards personal and financial freedom.

Brimming with passion for football since an early age, Areej Al Hammadi was determined to push aside society’s restrictive views about women in the sport, securing her place in the UAE women’s national team. Her story is a testament to overcoming societal barriers and pursuing one’s passion with determination.

Founder and CEO of Mena Speakers, Saana Azzam, exemplifies unwavering resilience and ambition. Faced with the choice between her roles as a mother and entrepreneur, her journey highlights her determination to break free from society’s barriers and chart her own course to success, serving as an inspiration to many.

Kamiya Jani, founder of Curly Tales’ story is one of innovation, showing how a hunger for growth and the willingness to take risks can lead to success in new markets.

Balaaji Vaidyanathan, director — marketing, CEEMEA at Franklin Templeton, shared: “The ‘Women of Progress’ series celebrates the achievements of these extraordinary women who have embraced the spirit of progress and contributed to society’s growth. Through these videos, we aim to inspire and motivate viewers by highlighting the remarkable achievements of these women. Their stories serve as a reminder that with courage, passion, and perseverance, one can overcome any challenge and make a significant impact."

“The UAE has fostered a society that encourages innovation, diversity and gender equality. The ‘Women of Progress’ series aligns with the UAE’s vision by celebrating the accomplishments of extraordinary women who have embraced the spirit of progress and contributed to society’s growth,” Balaaji said.

Catch these stories on www.womenofprogress.com