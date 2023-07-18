Forte Healthcare launches Forte Clinics and Pharmacies across the MENA region

Karan Rekhi, CEO at Forte Healthcare

Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 3:33 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 3:43 PM

Forte Healthcare, a leading healthcare organisation based in the UAE, has announced its latest venture comprising Forte Primary Care, specialised clinics and pharmacies. Forte Healthcare currently leverages a network of physicians and operations offering centres of excellence across a spectrum of over 50 hospitals and clinics, delivering avenues of speciality medical treatments and procedures and giving patients access to quality healthcare. The latest venture will act as a hub and spoke model for its strategic hospital partners by providing the highest level of patient care.

The company recently launched its Forte Clinics and Pharmacies under a range of medical specialities, expanding its reach across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. Currently, Forte enjoys partnerships across segments and has started with affordable care facilities under strategic partnerships in Jumeirah and now opening soon in Dubai Investment Park.

Karan Rekhi, CEO of Forte Healthcare, comments: “We are extremely pleased to announce the expansion of our Forte Clinics and Pharmacies. Operating under a ‘franchise-owned, company-owned (FOCO) model, we anticipate our strategic partners and investors to invest once the model reaches 10 clinics. We will work closely with franchisees to ensure that the Forte Clinics network provides consistent, high-quality medical care across all locations. We have also opened our network to existing stand-alone clinics who require assistance in operations excellence to join the Forte network giving them the strength to operate under a larger umbrella and have benefits available to larger healthcare chains."

“The general clinics look forward to providing top medical services in the family medicine speciality located at community gateways. Centres of Excellence will be established in our specialised clinics and network of hospitals that serve Ob/Gyn and IVF fertility treatments, minimally invasive surgeries, paediatrics, ENT, sports medicine, aesthetics, and short-term and long-term rehabilitation care," Rekhi added.

The FOCO model will allow Forte to expand their clinical services rapidly without compromising on the excellent quality of patient care synonymous with Forte Healthcare. Each clinic will be staffed and run by highly trained and qualified medical professionals committed to providing patients with the best possible care. Also, with Forte’s expectance as a quality operator, we would attract the best physicians, insurance network, supply chain and other support to Franchise partners and network operators.

Forte Healthcare's mission is to bring innovation and affordable healthcare solutions to the MENA region. Forte Clinics represents a unique opportunity for the region to receive quality medical care and test the waters with the FOCO model of healthcare. Through its commitment to high-quality care and innovative healthcare solutions, Forte Healthcare has positioned itself in the local and international markets as an impactful leader in the healthcare industry.

Forte Healthcare is a healthcare project development and operations agency and provider based in the MENA region. Headquartered in the UAE, the company offers services such as regulatory compliance, project development, resource planning, operations management, and healthcare investment among many others.

The agency prioritises the well-being and health of the people and communities they serve over the firm’s benefit, to achieve excellence in healthcare throughout the world with a special emphasis on the GCC, Africa, Europe, the UK, South East Asia, and the MENA region.