FOI returns to celebrate festival of lights with ‘Unity in Diversity’

The Festival of India (FOI) has announced the much-anticipated ‘Deepavali Utsav 2024’, celebrating the festival of lights within the spirit of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

Following a decade of successful celebrations, Team Deepavali Utsav is set to host this year’s cultural bonanza on October 26, from 4:00pm to 11:00pm at the Etisalat Academy, Dubai. This year’s event is proudly supported by the Consulate General of India, with the Consul General of India and other dignitaries from FOI gracing the occasion as inaugurators.

The festivities will kick off with vibrant activities, including a rangoli competition showcasing the intricate folk art of India, alongside a funfair and traditional Indian games. A standout feature of the evening will be a folk dance performance representing over 15 Indian states, highlighting the rich and diverse cultures of India. The entertainment lineup includes live performances by stars from Indian Idol — Shanmukha Priya, Shubodeep Das Chaudhary, and Vaibhav Gupta — who will captivate audiences with songs in various Indian languages.



Adding to the excitement, renowned Kannada actor and national award winner Rakshit Shetty will join as the special guest, further enhancing the festive spirit of Deepavali Utsav.