Floward continues to be a leader in innovation with launch of new features

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 9:30 AM

As part of its efforts to provide premium services to its clients, Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, is announcing the launch of new features to revamp its messaging service. These features are designed to offer a more personalised and memorable gifting experience for both senders and recipients.

Occasion-aware message cards

Floward has expanded its collection of message cards, allowing users to perfectly match their selected product with the occasion being celebrated. These cards are occasion-aware, automatically detecting the event associated with the main product and highlighting the most relevant cards. However, the user will still have the freedom to choose their preferred card, ensuring a personalised touch.

Signature and hand-written font

Adding a heartfelt, personal touch to every order, Floward now enables users to hand-sign their message cards. For those who may not be able to sign themselves, a handwritten font option is available, making it easy for everyone to include a unique, handwritten message that transforms their purchase into a memorable gift.

AI-generated message

Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and GPT technology, Floward now offers AI-generated messages suggestions. This feature simplifies the process for those who struggle with what to write on their message cards. With the help of AI, Floward curated an extensive collection of pre-written messages that cover all occasions, genders, and tones of voice. The company made sure to be inclusive, offering messages in both Arabic and English, ensuring the user always finds the right sentiment for their card to complement their order.

Share your feelings through a photo, video, or a YouTube link Floward initially introduced the ability to attach YouTube links to gifts to help users express their feelings. They later introduced a more personalised feature allowing users to record video messages. Expanding onto that, the updated feature allows for greater expression through photos, adding a more personal visual touch to their gift. Floward has always been at the forefront of innovation in its products and features. Recently, while the company focused on refining its processes, it has now returned to its innovative streak. Floward promises to continue developing new products and features that make the process of sending a gift as seamless as possible, allowing clients to share their heartfelt feelings effortlessly. By personalising every step from the moment an order is placed until it reaches the recipient, Floward ensures a smooth and memorable gifting experience. Floward chairman and CEO Abdulaziz B Al Loughani shared: "We are dedicated to enhancing the gifting experience by continuously developing features that allow our clients to express their feelings in the most personal and heartfelt way. These new features are a testament to our focus on innovation, and we are excited to bring even more personalized and seamless experiences to our customers." Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

For more information, visit www.floward.com.