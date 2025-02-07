Floward becomes main partner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Tennis Open 2025

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in the MENA region and the UK, has announced its role as a Main Partner of the prestigious Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2025, a WTA500 tournament organised by IMG. This strategic partnership solidifies Floward’s positioning in the luxury gifting space, associating the brand with world-class excellence, elegance, and prestige.

Taking place from February 1 – February 8, 2025, at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is one of the region’s most anticipated sporting events, attracting elite female tennis players from around the world. As part of the Middle East Swing, the tournament precedes the Doha and Dubai Masters, making it a prime stop for global tennis superstars. The 2024 edition alone saw 19 million viewers tuning in across 180 markets, reinforcing its global reach and influence.

As the exclusive flowers partner, Floward will be prominently featured through on-court branding, event advertising, and podium touchpoints. Additionally, Floward’s exquisite floral arrangements will enhance the VIP lounges, hospitality areas, and player zones, bringing an element of refinement and luxury to the tournament experience. Chairman and CEO of Floward, Abdulaziz B Al Loughani said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, an event that mirrors our values of excellence, elegance, and innovation. This partnership underscores Floward’s commitment to elevating the gifting experience while seamlessly integrating into high-profile events that resonate with our brand identity. By aligning with an internationally recognised sports event, we are strengthening our brand visibility among an affluent, engaged audience, further cementing its position as the premier choice for luxury gifting." Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

For more information, visit www.floward.com