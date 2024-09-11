Fitze UAE Corporate Women’s Sports Day 2024 unites 600+ female employees for a day of empowerment

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 5:40 PM

The Fitze UAE Corporate Women’s Sports Day 2024 concluded in a thrilling showcase of sportsmanship and empowerment at Dubai Sports World. Over 600 female employees from more than 30 UAE corporates came together to compete in a dynamic event supported by the Dubai Sports Council. This exciting day celebrated the strength, passion, and unity of women in the corporate world, marking a significant step towards fostering teamwork, well-being, and empowerment across industries.

Powered by Black+Decker, Mia by Tanishq, and Titan Eye+, the event radiated energy from the very first whistle. Women from various sectors across the UAE challenged themselves and each other, breaking stereotypes and competing in a variety of events including team building, table tennis, badminton, padel, fitness challenges, and throwball.

Corporate teams shone in each category, with standout performances from NAFFCO in team building, Medcare in badminton, Babyshop in table tennis, Transguard in throwball, and 7X dominating in padel. Dubai Islamic Bank led the charge in the Fitness Challenge, showcasing a strong commitment to health and wellness. Each team brought their best to the competition, delivering high-energy performances and proving that women in the UAE are an unstoppable force. Recognising excellence beyond the playing field, Fitze honoured companies contributing to work-life balance and employee well-being through the HR Awards. EMAAR was named 'Most Innovative HR', while Dubai Islamic Bank took home the 'Best Employee Engagement Initiatives' award. 7X was recognized for the 'Best Use of Technology,' du was awarded 'Champion of Change', and Majid Al Futtaim stood out with the 'Unity in Leadership' honour. Additional acknowledgements went to Footprint, Medcare, GMG, NAFFCO, and Transguard for their exceptional corporate leadership and commitment to employee well-being. Throughout the day, inspiring moments, incredible performances, and an overwhelming spirit of unity and competition created an unforgettable experience. The tournament highlighted how sports play a pivotal role in building strong teams, fostering inclusion, and empowering women to reach new heights.

