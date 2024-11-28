Fitze successfully wraps up UAE’s biggest corporate sports fest this DFC season

The much-anticipated Fitze Corporate Sports Fest 2024 came to a thrilling conclusion on November 17, drawing over 1,500 employees from 24 leading UAE corporates for three days of intense sports, camaraderie, and wellness. Aligning with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024, the event celebrated the city’s commitment to a healthier, more active lifestyle while fostering corporate wellness and team spirit.

Held from November 15-17, the sports fest brought together a diverse group of employees to compete across seven thrilling sports—football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and padel—along with strategic games like chess and carrom, and engaging fitness challenges. The event aimed not only to spark friendly competition but also to promote physical fitness and create lasting connections between employees from different sectors.

The competition was fierce, with Medcare emerging as the overall champions after excelling in multiple sports. Their victory is a testament to teamwork, perseverance, and excellence.

Here’s a spotlight on the standout performances that stole the show:

Football: Intersel emerged as champions, with Emirates Islamic claiming the runners-up position. Rashid secured the prestigious Golden Glove, while Moosa clinched the Golden Boot, both showcasing stellar performances for Intersel.

Cricket: Farnek triumphed as the winners, with Mashreq finishing as runners-up. Individual accolades included Shiva from Mashreq as the Best Bowler, Umer from Farnek as the Best Batsman, and Naeem, also from Farnek, earning the title of Man of the Series.

Volleyball: The team from Albatha Engineering’s GECO division claimed victory, with Medcare settling for second place. Jayaraj from GECO was honored as the Most Valuable Player.

Basketball: Emirates emerged as champions in an electrifying finale, defeating DHL, the runners-up. Icham from Emirates earned the Most Valuable Player title for his outstanding contributions.

Padel: The dynamic duo of Dimitri and Ricardo from GIG Gulf secured the top spot, with Adil and Furqan from Battmobile finishing as runners-up.

Badminton: Ghobash dominated the sport, clinching both champion and runner-up positions. Afsal and Cecil emerged victorious, while Musthakeem and Vipin secured second place.

Table Tennis: Parag and Arun from Bahri and Mazroei claimed the championship title, with Mannan and Sajid from DSV finishing as runners-up.

Carrom: Rashif from Medcare secured the championship, while Shaju from Ghobash Group took the runner-up position in a thrilling contest.

Chess: Hari from Ghobash Group outplayed the competition to emerge as champion, with Jomon from GIG Gulf finishing as the runner-up.

Fitness Challenge: Deepak from DSV earned the top spot in the grueling Fitness Challenge, followed by Mohamed from Ghobash Group and Mohamed Salim from GECO.

The Fitze Corporate Sports Fest was more than just about winning—it was a celebration of employee wellness and engagement. Leading HR professionals from top organisations such as Khazna, du, dnata Logistics, DHL, 7X, Emirates NBD, Emirates, Ghobash Group, DSV, GIG Gulf, Medcare, and Albatha Engineering played a crucial role in making this event a success, underlining the importance of investing in employee health and well-being. By bringing employees from various industries together, the event reinforced the power of physical activity in strengthening team dynamics and fostering a positive work environment. As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the event contributed to the city’s vision of becoming one of the most active places in the world. Sagar Vijayakumar, head – corporate sales at Fitze UAE, shared his thoughts: “The Fitze Corporate Sports Fest is more than just a sports event—it’s about what happens when companies invest in their greatest asset: their people. The HR leaders behind these forward-thinking organisations are building a healthier, more engaged workforce by promoting wellness, fitness, and camaraderie. We’re thrilled to see so many companies prioritizing the well-being of their teams. When employees lead healthy lives, they bring their best selves to work, which is the key to creating thriving, successful teams.” As excitement from the Fitze Corporate Sports Fest 2024 winds down, Fitze is already looking forward to the next big event. The Ramadan Corporate Sports Fest 2025 will take place in March 2025 and promises to blend fitness, community, and wellness during the holy month of Ramadan. With tailored sports and activities designed to promote well-being, this event is set to be another unforgettable experience for corporate teams across the UAE.

For more details and registration, reach out to team@fitze.ae. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to celebrate health, fitness, and corporate unity during Ramadan!