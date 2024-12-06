Fish & Co brings fresh flavours to Dubai’s Time Square Centre

Dubai welcomes a fresh culinary delight with the opening of Fish & Co’s newest branch at Time Square Centre. Known for its delectable seafood and unique ‘Seafood in a Pan’ concept, the restaurant promises an ocean-inspired dining experience that seafood lovers won’t want to miss.

Originating from Singapore, Fish & Co has built a loyal global fan base with its commitment to serving the freshest seafood in a welcoming atmosphere. The Time Square Centre outlet continues this tradition, offering a cozy, beach-inspired setting right in the heart of Dubai. Designed with blue-and-white decor, rope accents, and wooden touches, the restaurant exudes a relaxed coastal charm — perfect for families, professionals, and friends looking to unwind over a great meal.

Fish & Co is celebrated for its ‘Seafood in a Pan’ dishes, served sizzling hot to preserve the vibrant flavors and tantalising aromas. Guests can savour classics like Fish & Chips, prawn fritters, grilled calamari, and signature seafood platters designed for sharing. Each dish is expertly crafted with fresh ingredients, herbs, and spices that bring out the best of the ocean’s bounty. Located at Time Square Center, Fish & Co. is ideally situated for shoppers, office-goers, and families. Whether you’re taking a quick lunch break, planning a casual dinner, or celebrating a special occasion, the restaurant offers a versatile menu and inviting ambiance to suit any gathering.

With a strong emphasis on quality and sustainability, Fish & Co. elevates Dubai’s seafood dining scene. The brand’s dedication to fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients ensures that every meal is not only delicious but also crafted with care for the environment.