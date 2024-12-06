First edition of Sport Impact Summit inspires global action through the power of sport

The inaugural Sport Impact Summit (SIS) 2024, held in the presence of Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Suhail Al Maktoum, executive director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports and Secretary General of the UAE School and Higher Education Sports Federation, convened over 200 global leaders, dignitaries, and changemakers. The summit highlighted the transformative power of sport in tackling critical global challenges, including climate action, sustainability, and human health.

Held under the patronage of Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports, the summit took place at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, serving as a dynamic platform for impactful discussions, innovative collaborations, and actionable insights. Highlights included the UAE Ministry of Sport Masterclass, presented by Oxford SDG and Sport Impact, which showcased sustainability leadership and best practices. Additionally, the Sport Impact Summit spotlighted inspiring stories from organisations such as McLaren, Deloitte, ATP Tour, Nitto, Sail GP and Reflo, emphasising innovation, sustainability, and environmental advocacy.

Other highlights included the Moneyball Talk, hosted by Dureka Carrasquillo, exploring the changing landscape of finance in sports sustainability sponsorship with experts from 1.5 Capital, SURJ, Udinese Calcio, and VTV Consulting. In addition, the Player Power Panel, featuring Justin Coghlan, Dominic Thiem, and Lucy Shuker, examined athletes' growing role in building a movement of positive change. The Biodiversity Tour, in partnership with Goumbook and Atlantis Dubai, underscored the connection between sport and environmental stewardship. Mike Ford, co-founder of SIS, expressed, "The overwhelming enthusiasm we’ve witnessed confirms that the sporting world is ready to take bold action to address sustainability and human health challenges. And as part of our commitment to the region and our mission, we are delighted to announce a series of future masterclasses across the region as well as the launch of the Sport Impact Summit 2025, which will take place during Dubai Fitness Challenge in 2025. This Summit is just the beginning of what we hope will become a global movement. Our goal is to continue leveraging the power of sport to inspire change, drive innovation, and contribute to a sustainable future for generations to come." Sean Morris, co-founder of the Sport Impact Summit, remarked, "The success of this summit has been a testament to the collective power of sport and the need for collaborative action. This event has ignited crucial partnerships and ideas that will continue to shape the future of sustainability in sport, ensuring that we take tangible steps toward a better world."

The event concluded with the Sport in Motion Gala Dinner and The Players Party, featuring Sean Fitzpatrick, Chairman of Laureus solidifying a pledge to champion sport’s pivotal role in advancing planet and human sustainability in the year ahead.