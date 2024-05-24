First Abu Dhabi Bank wins international award for green loyalty programme

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 4:58 PM

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has been awarded the Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative by the coveted International Loyalty Awards 2024 for its purpose-driven loyalty programme powered by Collinson Group, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer-engagement solutions.

The FAB and Collinson partnership won for their collaborative efforts in providing customers a rewards programme that offers environmental conservation through various sustainability-focused services.

Customers can boost their rewards while participating in sustainability efforts that contribute to tree planting, coral reef restoration, and redemption of eco-friendly products and services. Through the utilisation of Collinson's loyalty engine and its associated services, customers can participate in initiatives through their spending, such as Give A Ghaf Tree Planting, Project REEFrame coral reef programme. Gamification centred on eco-friendly prizes, as well as sustainability tips and practices, and redemption of products from the Green Ecostore from the FAB Rewards Shop are also part of the experience.

Priyanka Lakhani, senior vice-president of Commercial, EMEA and International at Collinson commented: “Collinson is immensely proud of its partnership with FAB and its shared commitment to integrating eco-consciousness into loyalty programmes. The success of this loyalty engine demonstrates how innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand to create meaningful customer experiences and positive global impact."

Robert Kufersin, head of Loyalty and Partnership for FAB said: “At FAB, our commitment to innovation, sustainability and service excellence is a strategic priority. Delivering differentiated rewards and product experiences that prioritise our customers’ behavioural shift towards environmental stewardship is paramount. We would like to thank and acknowledge our partnership with Collinson Group, who through their expertise in technology and customer experience, assisted FAB in bringing this to market.” FAB and Collinson collaborate closely to offer customers a diverse array of rewards programmes, enabling users to accrue benefits through a range of activities. These include actions such as availing of personal loans, enrolling in mobile and online banking services, maintaining a consistent monthly account balance, and utilising debit and credit cards for transactions, among other engagements. Collinson is a leader in providing state-of-the-art loyalty solutions that support businesses in offering rewards that customers actually want – and in turn, stay loyal to their bank.

In stark contrast to conventional banking schemes that predominantly incentivise credit card expenditures, FAB Rewards embraces every interaction a customer has with the bank, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach to rewarding loyalty.