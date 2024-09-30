Finish off September with Big Ticket’s guaranteed cash prizes and weekly draws

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:44 AM

As the month is coming to a close, there's no better time to grab exciting chances and make your dreams come true with Big Ticket. As the biggest and longest-running raffle in the GCC for cash prizes and luxury cars, Big Ticket returns this month with even more amazing prizes. The spotlight this month is on the grand Dh20 million cash prize, along with 10 additional prizes of Dh100,000 each, plus a chance to win a luxurious Maserati Ghibli. It’s the perfect way to kick off the second half of the year with thrilling opportunities for your future.

For over 32 years, Big Ticket has become a trusted name in UAE households, offering guaranteed prizes and exciting wins. This September, Big Ticket is taking things to the next level with a massive Dh20 million grand prize. With tickets available for just AED 500, participants not only get a chance to win the grand prize, but they’re also in the running for 10 extra guaranteed cash prizes of Dh100,000 each. The winners will be revealed in a live draw on October 3, a day that could mark an unforgettable moment for many lucky players.

Adding even more excitement, Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws make sure there’s something to look forward to every week. For each Dh500 ticket purchased, customers are automatically entered into the 'Lucky Tuesday Call' e-draws. Every week, three lucky winners will receive Dh100,000, offering even more people the chance to walk away with a big cash prize.

Car lovers also have something to look forward to this September. By purchasing a Dream Car ticket for Dh150, participants can enter the draw for a shot at winning a Maserati Ghibli, a luxury vehicle valued at approximately Dh410,000. The winner will be announced on October 3, making one lucky individual the proud owner of this stunning car. This September is packed with incredible chances to win. With three weekly cash prize winners, 10 extra Dh100,000 winners, and the grand Dh20 million prize all on the line, the excitement is at an all-time high. On top of that, the chance to win the luxurious Maserati Ghibli brings the total prize value to an impressive Dh22,610,000! Tickets can be purchased online through www.bigticket.ae or at in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Tune in to the live draw on October 3 at 2:30 PM (UAE time), to find out who will walk home with the guaranteed grand prize. The live draw will be streamed on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, in which two viewers will have the opportunity to partake in Bouchra’s Big Question for a chance to win one Big Ticket and one Dream Car Ticket each.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to end the month with a bang and the chance to win big!