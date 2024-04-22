FiNext Conference 2024 wraps up its 6th edition with success

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 4:06 PM

The FiNext Conference, renowned for its convergence of finance and innovation, recently concluded its two-day event at the Crowne Plaza, Deira.

Gathering luminaries, thought leaders, and industry experts, the conference explored the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of finance.

The event featured a rich diversity of exhibitors, including esteemed organisations such as CoorB, Luna PR, Tass & Hamjit, Gimran & Co, Easy Loan Financing Broker, Grethena, Satocci, BlockPeer Technologies, Novus Loyalty, Corum8, Saasworx FZCO, ZenTreasury Ltd, and InternetShine Technologies.

The conference recognised outstanding contributions and innovations within the finance industry, honouring notable awardees such as IO.FINNET, Acute Info Solutions, Novus Loyalty, Futuretek Commerce Private Limited (GETEPAY), Satocci, Cinque Technologies, Kafalah Small and Medium Enterprises Loan Guarantee Program, Corum8 Media & Technology, Magnus Corporation Ltd, Hedge and Sachs, Providelabs Corporation Paytic, Rellevate Inc, Arab Financial Services (AFS), HAQ Kamel Pay Services LLC, ADI Consumer Finance (Takka), Easy Loan Financing Broker, B4E Insurtech Inc, INPUT Communications, Redvision Global Technologies Pvt Ltd, Revfin Services Private Limited, AMLBot, IIMA Endowment Fund, FingerMotion Inc, Joint-Stock Company "National Service Company" ("RuRu”), and White Hydrogen.

Additionally, prominent leaders who have significantly impacted the finance industry were duly acknowledged. Participants and exhibitors shared their positive experiences from the event.

"FiNext Conference provided invaluable insights into the future of finance. A truly enriching experience!" said Jim Marous, Owner and Host, Banking Transformed Podcast.

"An exceptional platform for networking and collaboration. Looking forward to the next edition!" said Elliot Limb, Founder & CEO, Cubed.

In his session on "Open & Connected Banking: The Future of Financial Innovation," Jim Marous explores the transformative impact of open banking and connected ecosystems on finance.

He discusses key points including understanding open banking, embracing connectivity, and navigating challenges, and offers valuable insights for driving innovation and enhancing customer experiences.

Ahmed Elmetwally addresses "Unlocking Fintech Frontiers: Navigating Business Opportunities in the UAE and the Support Ecosystem for Entrepreneurs."

Delving into UAE's fintech landscape, he explores business prospects and the supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs, offering insights to navigate and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Alina Krot sheds light on "A DeFi trend for the next decade: The rise of real-world assets." Delving into decentralised finance (DeFi), she explores the burgeoning trend of real-world assets, offering insights into its potential impact and opportunities for the coming decade.

InternetShine Technologies unveiled plans to broaden its horizons into PropNext, AgriNext, Transport Next, and CityNext, underscoring the company's dedication to innovation and growth.

CityNext, an innovative extension of the FiNext Conference, explores the intersection of city and technology, showcasing the transformative fusion of financial technology within urban development.

The AgriNext Conference focuses on leveraging technology and innovation to revolutionize agriculture, with a keen emphasis on sustainable practices and food security.

PropNext, dedicated to property technology (PropTech), highlights the transformative impact of technology on the real estate industry.

TransportNext, a pioneering addition to the FiNext framework, delves into the latest advancements in transportation technology, driving discussions on autonomous vehicles, smart infrastructure, and sustainable transportation practices.

For those eager to be part of this transformative journey shaping the future of finance and technology, mark your calendars for the next FiNext Conference, scheduled to take place in Morocco in September 2024.