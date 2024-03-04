FBP International triumphs as 'Best Australian Immigration Firm' at Global Saga Awards

Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 2:55 PM

FBP International, a leading figure in the Australian immigration services domain, clinched the esteemed title of the ‘Best Australian Immigration Firm’ at the distinguished Global Saga Awards 2023-24 ceremony, held at Dusit Thani Dubai on March 3. Adding a touch of glamour to the event, Bollywood luminary Suniel Shetty graced the occasion and presented the award.

The gala affair saw a convergence of eminent personalities, including government officials and corporate luminaries from diverse industries, underscoring the significance of FBP International's triumph. Founder and managing director of FBP International, Burzin Nanavatti, expressed his delight, remarking, "This recognition as the Best Australian Immigration Firm is not just a testament to the hard work of FBP International, but a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence."

Nanavatti is an Australian-based international entrepreneur and visionary with over 30 years of extensive experience. His expertise spans diverse industries such as energy, Australian immigration, infrastructure, mining, IT resources, and technology, encompassing consultancy, facilitation, and negotiation. With a proven track record in international business setup, management, and expansion, Nanavatti leverages his vast network spanning public, private, and government sectors worldwide.

Born into a Parsee Family, Nanavatti possesses a unique ability to forge strategic alliances. His background enables him to establish connections with industry leaders and key political figures across the Asia Pacific, MENA, and Europe regions, facilitating successful ventures and collaborations.

Established in March 2014, FBP International has emerged as a trailblazer in the Australian immigration landscape, boasting a decade of exemplary service. A steadfast dedication to client satisfaction and a holistic approach to Australian immigration solutions underpins the firm's success story. As FBP International celebrates its tenth anniversary, this accolade honours its stellar track record and unwavering commitment to excellence. With a reputation built on integrity, professionalism, and client-centricity, FBP International continues to set new benchmarks in the realm of Australian immigration services.

In a landscape where navigating Australian immigration processes can be daunting, FBP International stands as a beacon of reliability and trustworthiness, guiding individuals, families, and businesses towards their aspirations of a brighter future in Australia. Their unwavering pursuit of excellence has birthed the iconic slogan 'Think Australia, Choose FBP'.

The recognition garnered at the Global Saga Awards celebrates past achievements and propels FBP International towards a future defined by continued excellence and unwavering dedication to its clientele.