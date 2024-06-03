Fashion For All announces season 3

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 2:56 PM

Dubai witnessed a spectacular Fashion Event Audition and Press conference on Saturday, May 25, at the Al Habtoor Palace Hotel, SZR Road Dubai where the participants from different nationalities such as India, Africa, Egypt, Thailand, Philippines, Algeria and China showcased their talent for fashion walk during FFA season 3 audition. The event was a grand success, attracting fashion enthusiasts from all over the industry.

The event was organised by Dr Moon Mukerjee's, founder of Fashion For All Dubai and CEO of Demi Lune Events, backed up by Vikrant Yadav, producer; Aakash Chawla, team head; supported by Sandeep Kumar, head of finance; Deedu Davis, team administrator; Shija Vinod, team manager; Nemika Joshi assistant team manager; Navya Gur, show manager; Anurag and Manikandan, show contestant, Ahmed Sharqawy, coach; Harikrishnan, production head; Srejith Kallazhy,team photographer; binesh chandra, assistant model and Muhammed Munavara, coordinator.

For FFA Season 3 audition, the participants came from different backgrounds and displayed a range of body types, ages, and ethnicities. This diversity was well-received by the judges, who appreciated the event's commitment to inclusivity. The participants presented their walks and were judged by a panel of 10 jurors. from diverse backgrounds. based on their personality and commitment to transform through The jury members were Dr Mukerjee, prof Adil Matin, Alina Liwo, Amina Konate, Darya Mironava, Amani, Wilson Saldhana, Rashmi Chandekar, Vikrant Yadav, Achraf Slimani and coach Sharqawy.

Later the Press conference kicked off with an opening ceremony that included a team introduction and an opening act by famous musician Lina Amor, followed by a questionnaire from the press/media, guests, designers and other attendees.

The Press/Media from around the world were present at the event.

Fashion for All is an annual event that celebrates diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry. It provides a platform for emerging designers and models to showcase their talent and connect with industry professionals. It encourages people from different groups of societies to find their identities and this year the audience gets to witness a more inclusive show, showcasing the specially-abled children, an intiative taken by Dr Moon partnering with Gems Education.

The organiser of the event Dr Mukerjee was thrilled with the successful audition and Press conference for “Fashion for All Season 3”. She said: "We wanted to create a platform that celebrates diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry, and we believe that we have achieved that goal with our last two seasons and looking forward to a successful journey ahead. She also mentioned Collaboration is the newest currency and requested the industry to support each other for better growth and more high-yield results’.

The Finale of “Fashion for All” season 3 will be happening on September 14 at the Millenium Crown Plaza Hotel, Dubai. This year's event will be no exception, as it will feature a diverse range of designers and models, from all walks of life Kids Jury are Veronika, Simra, Aditi, Lamya, and Lee Fernandes.

The registered fashion designers’ collection for Finale till now, would be from renowned designers Lagon Moda, Mona Lee, Priya Fashion, Ivorine Couture, Just Road Fashion and BRM clothing. The event will also feature Gulf Awards where the best in different industries will be recognized and awarded for the same.

With the support of sponsors like DR.ITFIXING, Emirates Health Care and media supports like ZEN FILMS by Zenofar Fatima of Specter: Blackout Season 2, and models support by Darya Mironava, co-founder, Diamond Models School along with her expert team and high end models. FFA Season 3 is a must watch. Fashion for All has been a grand success over the last 2 seasons and proved that inclusivity in the fashion industry is not just a trend, but a necessity. The event ended on a high note, with participants raving about the amazing experience. "Fashion for All 2024 audition was truly an unforgettable experience," said one attendee when being questioned by the reporters. As the day ended on a positive and high note, Dr Mukerjee congratulated all the finalists and thanked all the guests and media who came to attend the press conference and supported the initiative to inclusion, sustainability and diversity in the field of fashion in UAE, as proudly being apart of the country that has supported the above three. To be a part of this esteemed event in any capacity scheduled to happen on September 14 in Dubai, kindly contact on the below:

Dr Moon Mukerjee: +971507918071/ INTAGRAM: @MOON_MUKERJEE/INFO@DEMILUNEVENTS.COM