Fakeeh University Hospital supports Ovasave’s 'Fertility Your Way' campaign to empower women across Dubai

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 6:09 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 6:21 PM

Fakeeh University Hospital, a leading healthcare institution in Dubai Silicon Oasis, has announced its participation in the 'Fertility Your Way' campaign. This essential initiative, organized by Ovasave and sponsored by Merck and Dubai Investments, is designed to raise awareness about reproductive health and provide women in Dubai with vital information regarding fertility options.

Running from September 16 to 25, 2024, the campaign will make its mark through a mobile health bus that will visit key locations around Dubai. The initiative is focused on bringing essential knowledge about fertility directly to women at their workplaces, ensuring both accessibility and convenience.

As a dedicated supporter of the campaign, Fakeeh University Hospital reaffirms its commitment to advancing women’s healthcare and empowering women with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their reproductive futures.

The 'Fertility Your Way' campaign is a timely and critical movement that aims to normalise discussions surrounding fertility and reproductive well-being. By making this information accessible through a mobile health bus, women can engage with experts in an environment that suits their busy lives.

Speaking about the hospital’s involvement, Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, stated: "At Fakeeh University Hospital, we believe in the power of knowledge when it comes to women’s reproductive health. By supporting the ‘Fertility Your Way’ campaign, we aim to raise awareness and provide women with the information they need to make informed decisions about their fertility and overall health."

The mobile health bus will visit several key spots, including Central Park Towers (DIFC), Etihad HQ, ADGM, Al Serkal, Dubai Media City, and Internet City. How to Get Involved Women are encouraged to visit the mobile health bus to receive valuable information about reproductive health and fertility awareness. Participants are also invited to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #FertilityYourWay to help spread awareness about this important initiative. Operating Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily.

For more information, please visit www.fuh.care.