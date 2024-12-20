Fakeeh University Hospital leads UAE's first drone delivery for medicine

Fakeeh University Hospital has announced its significant contribution to Dubai's groundbreaking drone delivery initiative, marking a new chapter in logistics and healthcare accessibility. Spearheaded by Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), this innovative project redefines smart mobility and cements Dubai's position as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

The inaugural drone delivery, personally initiated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, was a milestone event. The first shipment was successfully dispatched from Dubai Silicon Oasis to the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai), one of the designated delivery locations. This achievement underscores the project’s readiness to transform the region's logistics landscape.

As a key partner in this trailblazing initiative, Fakeeh University Hospital is leveraging drone technology to revolutionise healthcare delivery.

Current Operations: Six drones are operational across four designated routes in Dubai Silicon Oasis, facilitating the seamless delivery of essential items like medicines.

Future Potential: Plans are underway to introduce long-range drones capable of transporting critical supplies such as blood and lab samples, further enhancing emergency healthcare services. Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, highlighted the transformative impact of this initiative: "Drone delivery is a game-changing technology, enabling our patients to receive care swiftly and efficiently. This innovation is set to redefine healthcare services, and we are thrilled to be part of such a visionary project in a city where innovation thrives." The drone delivery initiative is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology, reducing traffic congestion, and enhancing operational efficiency. This aligns perfectly with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top urban economies. Fakeeh University Hospital remains dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions that improve healthcare delivery and elevate patient experiences. As a proud collaborator in this forward-thinking project, we look forward to shaping the future of healthcare logistics in Dubai and beyond.

For more information, please visit: www.fuh.care