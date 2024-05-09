FACT UK receives 'King’s Award for Enterprise 2024'

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 2:37 PM

FACT UK, a leading provider of due diligence, digital forensics, investigations, and IP protection services has been awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise 2024. Personally approved by His Majesty King Charles III, the King’s Award for Enterprise is the highest official accolade for British businesses.

The award will be formally presented to Kieron Sharp, CEO of FACT-UK, by His Majesty The King at a royal reception to be held at Windsor Castle in July 2024.

The award recognises FACT-UK’s long-standing leadership in intellectual property protection for broadcast and sports rights holders, as well as its remarkable growth in delivering due diligence and investigation services globally.

Notably, FACT-UK has been distinguished for its outstanding growth in international trade, achieving an impressive 327.48 per cent increase over three years, solidifying its position as one of the foremost organisations in the field.

Sharp called the award a notable milestone, stating, "This remarkable achievement recognises our unwavering commitment to excellence in all aspects of our business and is a testament to the outstanding dedication and hard work of every member of the FACT team. The King’s Awards celebrate the success of dynamic and innovative companies which are leading the way in the field of business. We are proud to be a recipient of this award.”

He further added: "To win the King’s Award strengthens our reputation as a leader in this field, and we look forward to an exciting future. FACT continues to grow, serving new global markets with innovation that best serves our clients."

With King’s Award for Enterprise, FACT Worldwide now joins a prestigious group of 252 organisations nationally to be honoured with this award, standing out for its significant contributions to international trade and business excellence. It also stands out as one of the finest due diligence firms in the UK and is also recognised for its work in the banking and government sectors globally.

Now in its 58th year, the Award programme has recognised over 7,000 companies since its inception in 1965, showcasing the enduring impact of these accolades on the national business landscape.

This year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise commend exceptional achievement across four distinct categories, innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.