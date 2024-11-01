Expo 2025: JNTO highlights Japan’s appeal in Bahrain

Asako Okai, ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, delivering opening remarks at an event in Bahrain.

Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) Dubai office participated in the ‘Half a year to go Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan’ event, in Bahrain on October 13. This event marked the six-month countdown to the highly anticipated Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, which will be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, in Osaka.

Hosted by the Embassy of Japan in Bahrain, the event began with opening remarks by Asako Okai, ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, followed by a presentation on the expo by the Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau. The gathering was designed to engage travel agencies, businesses, government representatives and other key stakeholders in Bahrain, providing insights into the expo and the upcoming Bahrain pavilion.

During the event, JNTO Dubai office provided valuable information about Japan, focusing on first-time visitors and promoting Japan’s diverse tourism attractions, particularly in the Kansai region, the host area of the Expo. This initiative was aimed at encouraging more Bahrainis to visit Japan in conjunction with the upcoming Expo.

More than 100 participants attended the event. It served as an excellent opportunity for Bahrain’s travel industry to learn more about Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, as well as Japan’s unique tourism offerings. The event successfully fostered excitement about promoting travel to Japan, with Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai just six months away. Kobayashi Daisuke, executive director of JNTO Dubai office, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to present Japan’s tourism appeal directly at this milestone event marking six months until Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. It was especially encouraging to see the high level of interest in the Expo and travel to Japan among the participants. In 2023, the number of Bahraini visitors to Japan increased by 23.4 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Through this event, I strongly felt that Japan is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for travellers in Bahrain.” With Japan Airlines having launched direct daily flights from the region this year, and the rapid expansion of air routes between GCC countries and Japan, the number of visitors from the GCC has continued to grow, with a 55.6% increase in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.* We look forward to welcoming even more visitors from Bahrain and the GCC to Japan, where they can enjoy the country’s rich nature, cuisine, culture, history, and diverse tourism attractions.”

JNTO remains committed to promoting Japan as a premier travel destination in cooperation with local stakeholders in Bahrain and across the GCC.