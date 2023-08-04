Experience the ultimate sunset sessions at Lucca Beach in Bodrum
Summer is synonymous with vacation, an escape from reality. During these months, rules (in one way or another) go out the window.
Play, relaxation, and exploration take over as young professionals and established entrepreneurs set their phones on 'do not disturb' and make their way to the international terminal of their local airport in herds. For those looking to unwind and forget about their day-to-day responsibilities, plenty of places serve as adult playgrounds, where freedom, play, and wild nature can be embodied and expressed. From Tulum with its tribal tunes where you can dance barefoot, to the hilly coasts of European cities, the obvious choices are there, but for experienced travelers, they've become tired.
Discerning travelers looking to avoid monotony while indulging in the best of the Mediterranean have updated their getaways to Bodrum. Announced as the soon-to-be 'chicest seaside port' by Forbes, it will inevitably join the ranks of the aforementioned locales before the season comes to a close. The Turkish seaside city offers an exciting alternative that seamlessly merges the bohemian allure of island life with elevated luxury. Catering to both those looking for an air of romance and a little debauchery by the sea, it's the ideal balance of yin and yang set to the backdrop of the sparkling Aegean.
Verdant hills adorn Bodrum's Riviera, turquoise waters calmly dancing below, allowing superyachts and boats to glide across the horizon with leisurely ease. Aside from the striking topography, it's home to some of the best hotels and restaurants, that will have you extending your trip, more than once. With myriad options for where to go and things to do, no matter the time of day, certain spots consistently draw the best crowds with their unparalleled offerings. Lucca Beach is one of those 'can’t miss' places. Set on the idyllic shore of world-famous Paradise Bay-where the sea is always the perfect temperature and white sand calls visitors to dig in their toes and unwind it's the type of beach where core summer memories are born. Plus, it's notorious for day parties that peak at sunset and the type of international DJ lineup that even seasoned partiers can appreciate. With a chic design that seamlessly integrates into the surrounding nature, Lucca Beach effortlessly creates Instagrammable moments; you can't help but share. With a delectable menu that both embraces the area's specialties like fresh fish and seasonal fruit and puts its own touch on Mediterranean favorites think wood-fire baked pizzas, duck pappardelle, and bright tartare staying all day is a no-brainer. If all that wasn't enough to draw you in, the music will.
So far this season, Desiree and Chambord, Leo Leonski, Carlita, and many more, have graced the beach with infectious beats, setting the vibe as sunset colors the sky with sorbet hues. It's the type of energy you have to experience for yourself and once you do… you'll be drawn like a magnet to let loose on Lucca Beach's natural dance floor. Some past performances include Palms Trax and Dekmantel Sound system (July 14 to 15) and Adam Port (July 22), with many more future performances to look forward to.
Lucca Beach is the type of place you'll have a hard time leaving because every aspect of it was crafted with intention. It's no surprise since its creators are also behind the renowned Lucca restaurant in Istanbul. However, taking their vision to Bodrum meant finding inspiration from the local culture to birth something unforgettable. Locals and international visitors can be seen bronzing with homemade ice cream in hand or cooling off in calm waters.
But take away the delicious menu and music, and Lucca Beach still has a powerful drawit has that indescribable vibe that can't quite be put into words. Some places have 'it', and that energy is precisely why Lucca Beach is irresistible. So, whether you're exploring Bodrum for the first time or a seasoned turquoise coast traveler, an afternoon or sunset session here is a must. With the hottest DJ and party scene in the Mediterranean this summer, book a spot for your crew in advance, and follow on Instagram to catch the next big act under the Turkish sun.