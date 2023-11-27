Experience the future of insulation with GAINA

From left: Zainab Iftikhar, manager administration; Ali Haider, general manager; Hiromasa Mizoochi, CEO, Hiroshi Mizoochi, chairman, and Ali Al Fardan, business partner.

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 1:35 PM

In a landmark event that marks a new era for eco-friendly building solutions, NNJ Sunrise Trading successfully launched 'GAINA' this past week, an exceptional insulation coating that offers your building protection from the heat and cold for your walls, ceilings, and other surfaces. In simpler terms, think of it as an extra layer of protection that keeps your buildings safe, smarter, and much greener.

GAINA is ushering in a new wave of sustainability and innovation as eco-consciousness takes center stage. The event featured impeccable speeches from experts on sustainability and live demonstrations of GAINA's extraordinary capabilities, allowing attendees to delve deeper into the science of GAINA and its large implications for the field of sustainable insulation coatings.

The exciting launch event wasn’t merely a product launch but also an immersive experience that aimed to show its remarkable capabilities. The launch fostered an exclusive gathering of architects, homeowners, construction professionals, and property owners who witnessed the unveiling of the extraordinary Japanese ceramic coating. To conclude the event, an exciting lucky draw was conducted, which allowed attendees to walk away with an exciting array of prizes.

The journey of GAINA began when Nissin Sangyo Co., Ltd set the new era for sustainable coatings and innovation under the visionary of president Ishiko Tatsujiro. With the combination of space-age technology and sustainability, they revolutionised a remarkable insulation coating in 1989, which was introduced as 'GAINA' in 2006. Now, Gaina is widely used in Japan with the maximum market share, a testament to its exceptional performance and large-scale adoption.

Safety and eco-consciousness are the core of GAINA; the ceramic coating efficiently neutralises and ionizes toxic substances and odors in the air to ultimately minimize pollution in the environment. An interesting point to note is that GAINA’s impact isn’t limited to its immediate surroundings but also the environment. By preventing the loss of heat from living spaces, GAINA largely reduces power consumption, which leads to a sharp drop in CO2 emissions.

In an overview, GAINA will help you transform your living space to maximise increased safety, comfort, noise reduction, and environmental benefits. The marvellous ceramic coating goes beyond protecting your living space as it plays a vital role in improving your quality of life while also contributing to a greener and sustainable world. GAINA is also effective against fire as the non-flammable property of the insulation coating helps in protecting living spaces.

GAINA also has an affiliate programme where you can earn generous commissions for promoting GAINA’s products and get the products at discounted prices. GAINA is a game-changer in the field of insulation coatings and offers an innovative solution for protecting the lifespan of your buildings from harsh weather conditions, maintaining the protection of your surfaces for 15-20 years while contributing towards a sustainable future.

Aligned with the intricacies of Dubai’s 2050 Vision, GAINA —the Japanese ceramic coating strives to embody the city’s vision to integrate sustainability into everyday life. GAINA contributes to the idealisation of greener buildings, energy conservation, and minimising our carbon footprint on the planet. A greener UAE is on the horizon with the introduction of GAINA. The event’s success is an indication of the need and growing demand for sustainable alternatives in the construction industry and how GAINA strives to be the pioneer for innovation in the industry.