Experience luxury and glamour at The International Fashion Runway

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 6:07 PM

The International Fashion Runway, proudly presented by Al Haramain Perfumes as the title sponsor, is Dubai's most exotic luxury fashion event. The Dubai edition of this prestigious event will take place on May 25, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Hall 5).

The event brings together the crème de la crème of the global fashion industry, featuring celebrated international fashion designers and the finest fashion brands.

The International Fashion Runway is founded and organised by Neha Silva, a serial fashion entrepreneur, runway model, and fashion influencer with over 12 years of experience in organising global fashion events. The event is supported by a talented team including Saumya Sahay (VIP Guest Relations & Wardrobe Styling), Show Director Master Bibo, and media team members Suraj (Suraj Photography) and Nadeem (Studio 93). Meet our brand ambassador and celebrity guest, Elli AvrRam, the stunning Swedish-Greek Bollywood actress.

Attendance is by invitation only and includes top international fashion designers, fashion and film celebrities, fashion influencers, fashion media, affluent consumers, fashion scouts, casting directors, model agencies, and industry professionals.

International designers will showcase their exclusive summer couture collections, including The Gem Fashion by Moshira Ismail (UAE), The Great White Shirts by Willys & Danny by William Markose and Danny Markose (UK), Shree Balaji Diamonds by Prince and Sachin (Nepal), Rina Dhaka and Ramesh Dembla (India), El Ange by Angel Villar de Jesus (Philippines), and Mamile Shop by Desiree Demichielis (Italy).

Featured showstoppers include Bollywood actor and model Ieshaan Sehgal, entrepreneur and Mrs. Earth Debanjali Kamastra, actor and popular influencer Ajmal Khan, Ms. UAE World Pamala Serene, actor, TV presenter, and fashion model Saim Ali, entrepreneur and famous digital creator Avantika Mohan, and celebrity personality Prachi Mishra. Exclusive fashion brands at the show include Relaxaa Home Textiles showcasing premium bed sheets by Saravanan Palaniappan, luxury auto sponsor Oscar Luxury Auto with Managing Partner S.S. Bassi & Waleed Al Balushi, hospitality partner Sokos Café, F&B partner Brewer 85 Café, exclusive floral partner fnp.ae, cosmetics partner IFMNS Cosmetics & Perfumes, SkinLab Aesthetic Clinic by Dr. Jamuna Pai, event audio visual & production partner Dezibel Events, jewelry gifting partner Biyani Jewels, luxury real estate partner CAMBROO Real Estate LLC by Amit Jindal, and exclusive makeup partner Daily Life Forever52. The International Fashion Runway is proudly supported by our media partner Khaleej Times, TV media partner Zee TV, premium magazine partner FilmfareME, supporting partners DXB Live, marketing partner MobiEventz, strategic partner Xpatzhub Dubai, and Shock Talent Management. Join us for an evening of fierce runway moments, spectacular designer wear, surprise entertainment, a stunning supercar showcase, and much more!

Doors open at 5 pm. Entry is free with prior registration required (limited seats) at www.tifrdubai.com/invitation.