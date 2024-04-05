Experience an evening of soulful Carnatic music with renowned VeeNa duet maestros in Dubai

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 2:36 PM

Dubai's cultural landscape is set to be enriched once again with the enchanting strains of Carnatic music, as the renowned VeeNa couple, JT Jeyaraaj Krishnan and Smt. Jaysri Jeyaraaj, grace the stage for a mesmerising duet concert. Mark your calendars for the April 7, as the Glendale International School – Windsor Auditorium, next to American Hospital in Oud Metha, welcomes music enthusiasts for an evening of pure musical bliss.

This musical extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience, with the VeeNa maestros leading the audience on a soul-stirring journey through the rich tapestry of Carnatic music. Descendants of the illustrious Sishya Parampara of Nadajyothi Muthuswamy Dikshithar, a revered figure in the pantheon of Carnatic music, Jeyaraaj and Jaysri bring to life the timeless melodies with their unparalleled artistry.

Both Jeyaraaj and Jaysri hold the prestigious A-Top graded artist status of All India Radio Chennai, a testament to their mastery over their craft. Having graced over 2,000 concerts across India and abroad, their music transcends boundaries, resonating with audiences worldwide. What sets this couple apart is not just their virtuosity but also their ability to infuse each performance with a rare blend of aesthetics and emotion.

The event is sponsored by Max and Damas, with Khaleej Times as the official media partner and Tnagar Café as the catering partner.

