Expand My Business (EMB) leads digital transformation in the UAE with cutting-edge solutions

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 5:15 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 5:31 PM

As regional nations and entities forge ahead with plans for digital transformation in preparation for the post-oil era, businesses encounter a diverse array of challenges and opportunities. The UAE, in particular, has witnessed a surge in the number of startups and digital businesses, fueled by government initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Among these innovative startups is Expand My Business (EMB), a company based in Abu Dhabi and backed by the esteemed Abu Dhabi government's ADQ.

EMB has positioned itself at the forefront of the region's digital transformation efforts. Built and operated by industry veterans and experts across varied sectors, EMB offers a one-stop shop for digital and technology needs. The company utilises cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, and robotic process automation (RPA) to unlock new possibilities for its clients, powering continued innovation in the global market.

Founder and CEO Nishant Behl emphasised EMB's commitment to innovation: "Our large pool of talented experts and strategic collaborations with state-of-the-art technology help us push the boundaries of innovation. We specialise in developing dynamic, scalable, and secure digital ecosystems that empower businesses to thrive in their respective markets."

Expanding Horizons and Impact

Over the past three years, EMB has executed an impressive portfolio of over 3,500 projects, ranging from $10,000 to $2 million, across more than 20 countries. The company's influence extends across the spectrum, from empowering solopreneurs and supporting small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to collaborating with multinational corporations (MNCs). EMB is now venturing into serving the IT needs of government entities, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver unparalleled digital solutions across diverse sectors.

International business head Vibhor Khandelwal highlighted the company's role in the evolving digital landscape: "We take great pride in our role as a catalyst enabling businesses to leverage the latest technology innovations. Our primary focus is enhancing business productivity and achieving profitability objectives. We are seeing exponential growth in interest from major brands in GCC on AI and cloud solutions and we expect the adoption pace to only increase in coming quarters. We are at the forefront of taking these innovations as business use cases to market and major brands."

A Regional Leader in Digital Transformation Adoption of digital technologies across the MENA region is projected to raise the GDP by at least 46 per cent over 30 years. Countries are investing in digitally inclusive communities through leveraging digital technologies and improving their governments’ services. The UAE has established a dedicated council to oversee AI and blockchain integration in government departments and implemented regulatory sandboxes to encourage innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies. These measures underscore the nation's commitment to fostering a robust digital economy. End-user spending on security and risk management in the MENA region is forecast to total $2.8 billion in 2023, an increase of 10.4 per cent from 2022. Security and risk management leaders in MENA are expected to bolster spending due to digitalisation, hybrid and remote work, and cloud migration. Abu Dhabi has been attracting substantial investment in its digital ecosystem, with various venture capital firms and government-backed funds actively supporting startups and digital initiatives. EMB, supported by ADQ, stands out with its innovative solutions that range from taking retail stores online with omnichannel solutions to helping large F&B brands implement manless operations. The company has catered to 12 regional industries on complex digitisation projects. With an impressive list of major brands in the region already associated as partners and clients—including e&, Al Tayer Holiday, and Europcar—EMB is well poised to be a frontrunner in the booming tech industry. The company's vision includes a significant investment plan to quadruple its investment to $100-200 million over the next two to three years, highlighting its commitment to driving the region's digital transformation.

EMB is a welcome addition to the ever-growing list of technology success stories from the region, underscoring its influential role in spearheading global technology innovation and driving its widespread adoption. As businesses in the region embrace this digital shift, they continue to play a pivotal role, fostering growth and competitiveness in the global market.