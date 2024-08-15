Expand launches new app for influencer marketing

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 5:30 PM

As the digital landscape in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region continues to grow, influencer marketing is becoming an essential strategy for brands aiming to reach their target audiences. With the rise of mobile technology and the increasing use of social media, creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses are capitalising on these platforms to drive significant revenue growth.

Recent studies indicate that Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of the influencer marketing boom in the Middle East. With the Kingdom's focus on digital transformation and Vision 2030, there has been a noticeable shift towards digital advertising. Brands are increasingly recognising the power of personalised and authentic content created by influencers and content creators, leading to a rapidly expanding market in the region.

Expand, a newly launched app, is designed to meet this growing demand for influencer marketing. As the first Saudi app dedicated to connecting brands with influencers and content creators, Expand offers a unique commission-per-action model. This allows influencers to earn rewards based on the impact of their promotional efforts, similar to how a salesperson earns based on performance. The Expand team explains, "Our platform enables influencers to generate income that can surpass traditional earnings, enhancing their content-driven businesses significantly." Launched in mid-2024, Expand aims to bring order to the dynamic and often chaotic influencer marketing landscape in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region. The platform, which already features a network of over 3,000 influencers, is poised to extend its reach across the Middle East and North Africa.

Expand’s mission is to forge meaningful partnerships between brands and influencers, ensuring that advertising campaigns are highly effective and reach the right audience. The platform's dedicated team works closely with businesses to identify the best influencers for their campaigns, ensuring that all marketing goals are met. Additionally, Expand manages the entire campaign process, from coordination to execution, providing detailed analytics and reports that help brands understand and optimise their marketing efforts. This approach ensures that marketing investments are maximised, offering a risk-free solution for advertisers.

While influencer marketing can be challenging, particularly for those new to the field, Expand is quickly gaining popularity as a trusted platform in the industry. The team attributes this success to their use of advanced technology, attractive incentive programmes for influencers, and the creation of optimised content that drives results. Looking ahead, Expand plans to expand its influence globally, bringing Saudi innovation to the forefront of the international influencer marketing scene.